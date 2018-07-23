Global Flexible Green Packaging Market Through 2022: Application of Different Commercially Available Flexible Green Packaging to Derive Specific Market Estimations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flexible Green Packaging: Global Market Through 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible green packaging market by materials, applications, and regions.

The report discusses the application of different commercially available flexible green packaging to derive specific market estimations. The report discusses a comparative study of conventional and emerging technology, and the importance of the technological advancement in the flexible green packaging market.

The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the global flexible green packaging market. Patent analysis imparted in the report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market over time as well as geographically-namely for the U.S., Europe, and Japan. The global flexible green packaging market is segmented based on materials, applications, and regions.

Estimated values used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Amcor Ltd., Bemis Co. Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Printpack Inc. and Sealed Air Corp.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Summary And Highlights

3 Market And Technology Background

4 Market Breakdown By Material

5 Market Breakdown By Type

6 Market Breakdown By Application

7 Market Breakdown By Region

8 Patent Review/New Developments

9 Company Profiles

