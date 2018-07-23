Global Flexible Green Packaging Market Through 2022: Application of Different Commercially Available Flexible Green Packaging to Derive Specific Market Estimations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Flexible
This report provides an in-depth analysis of the global flexible green
packaging market by materials, applications, and regions.
The report discusses the application of different commercially available
flexible green packaging to derive specific market estimations. The
report discusses a comparative study of conventional and emerging
technology, and the importance of the technological advancement in the
flexible green packaging market.
The report also discusses strategies adopted by major players in the
global flexible green packaging market. Patent analysis imparted in the
report provides a snapshot of technological trends in the global market
over time as well as geographically-namely for the U.S., Europe, and
Japan. The global flexible green packaging market is segmented based on
materials, applications, and regions.
Estimated values used are based on the manufacturers' total revenues.
Projected and forecasted revenue values are in U.S. dollars, unadjusted
for inflation.
Company profiles of major players in the market, including Amcor Ltd.,
Bemis Co. Inc., Graphic Packaging Holding Co., Printpack Inc. and Sealed
Air Corp.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Summary And Highlights
3 Market And Technology Background
4 Market Breakdown By Material
5 Market Breakdown By Type
6 Market Breakdown By Application
7 Market Breakdown By Region
8 Patent Review/New Developments
9 Company Profiles
-
Amcor Ltd.
-
American Packaging Corp.
-
AR Packaging Group
-
Bemis Co. Inc.
-
Berry Global Inc.
-
Bischof + Klein Se & Co. Kg
-
British Polythene Industries Plc (Rpc Bpi Group)
-
Cellpack Packaging
-
Clondalkin Group Holdings Bv
-
Constantia Flexibles Group Gmbh
-
Cosmo Films Ltd.
-
Coveris Holdings S.A.
-
Crown Holdings Inc.
-
Emmerson Packaging
-
Flair Flexible Packaging Corp.
-
Gascogne Flexible
-
Glenroy Inc.
-
Goglio Group
-
Graphic Packaging Holding Co.
-
Mondi Group Plc
-
Novolex-Carlyle Group
-
Printpack Inc.
-
Proampac Llc
-
Reynolds Group Holdings Ltd.
-
Schur Flexibles Group
-
Sealed Air Corp.
-
Sigma Plastics Group Inc.
-
Swiss Pac
-
Sdpack Verpackungen Gmbh + Co. Kg
-
Wipak Group
