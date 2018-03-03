Global Floral Flavors Market - Health Benefits of Edible Flowers to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio
market research analysts forecast the global
floral flavors market to grow at a CAGR of almost 10%
during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005031/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global floral flavors market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
This market research report segments the global floral flavors market
into the following applications (beverage industry and food industry)
and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of
edible flowers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global
floral flavors market:
Health benefits of edible flowers
Floral
flavors and ingredients are used in food and beverages because
they impart not only distinct flavors but also possess several health
benefits. Flowers contain various levels of anti-oxidants, minerals and
vitamins, and other nutrients. They enhance the taste and aroma of food
and beverages without adding any extra calories. Different flowers and
their extracts have different applications. Hibiscus-infused drinks such
as hibiscus tea help in lowering blood pressure, support healthy
cholesterol and triglycerides, fight cancer, prevent oxidative stress,
reduce the risk of obesity, act as anti-depressants, and prevent the
formation of kidney stones.
Rose-infused drinks such as rose tea also have many benefits. Rose tea
has anti-bacterial, antiseptic, anti-oxidative, anti-allergen, and
anti-inflammatory properties. It further helps in strengthening the
immune system, improve digestive system, cure a sore throat, maintain
urinary tract health, and cure constipation and diarrhea.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food
research, “Jasmine tea also offers numerous health benefits such as
prevention of gastrointestinal disorders, relieving stress, prevention
of cancer, control of diabetes, and boosting immunity system. Orange
blossom water is another healthy floral-flavored drink that helps in
treating digestive problems, heal wounds, soothe skin irritation and
rashes, and promote sleep.”
Floral flavoring ingredients can be easily complemented with other
fruits and fruit flavors, thereby enhancing the nutritional value of the
end-product. But, it is recommended to read the nutrition labels before
purchasing any floral flavor to confirm that it contains a significant
amount of desired ingredients and to avoid any ill effect.
Global floral flavors market geographical
segmentation
EMEA held the largest share in the global floral
flavors market, accounting for more than 44% of the market
share. The Americas held the second largest share in the market. The
market share of EMEA is expected to decrease slightly during the
forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas is expected
to increase to some extent over the next few years.
