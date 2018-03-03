Global Floral Flavors Market - Health Benefits of Edible Flowers to Drive Growth | Technavio

Technavio market research analysts forecast the global floral flavors market to grow at a CAGR of almost 10% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005031/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global floral flavors market 2018-2022 under their food and beverage library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This market research report segments the global floral flavors market into the following applications (beverage industry and food industry) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy 2 reports and get the third for FREE: View all Technavio’s current offers

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the health benefits of edible flowers as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global floral flavors market:

Health benefits of edible flowers

Floral flavors and ingredients are used in food and beverages because they impart not only distinct flavors but also possess several health benefits. Flowers contain various levels of anti-oxidants, minerals and vitamins, and other nutrients. They enhance the taste and aroma of food and beverages without adding any extra calories. Different flowers and their extracts have different applications. Hibiscus-infused drinks such as hibiscus tea help in lowering blood pressure, support healthy cholesterol and triglycerides, fight cancer, prevent oxidative stress, reduce the risk of obesity, act as anti-depressants, and prevent the formation of kidney stones.

Rose-infused drinks such as rose tea also have many benefits. Rose tea has anti-bacterial, antiseptic, anti-oxidative, anti-allergen, and anti-inflammatory properties. It further helps in strengthening the immune system, improve digestive system, cure a sore throat, maintain urinary tract health, and cure constipation and diarrhea.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, “Jasmine tea also offers numerous health benefits such as prevention of gastrointestinal disorders, relieving stress, prevention of cancer, control of diabetes, and boosting immunity system. Orange blossom water is another healthy floral-flavored drink that helps in treating digestive problems, heal wounds, soothe skin irritation and rashes, and promote sleep.”

Floral flavoring ingredients can be easily complemented with other fruits and fruit flavors, thereby enhancing the nutritional value of the end-product. But, it is recommended to read the nutrition labels before purchasing any floral flavor to confirm that it contains a significant amount of desired ingredients and to avoid any ill effect.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global floral flavors market geographical segmentation

EMEA held the largest share in the global floral flavors market, accounting for more than 44% of the market share. The Americas held the second largest share in the market. The market share of EMEA is expected to decrease slightly during the forecast period. However, the market share of the Americas is expected to increase to some extent over the next few years.

Technavio’s best deal of the month! Get 20% off on all Media and Entertainment Services reports. Offer valid only till the 31st of March.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180303005031/en/