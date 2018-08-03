Global Fluorometers Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The analysts forecast the global fluorometers market to grow at a CAGR
of 6.9% during the period 2018-2022.
A fluorometer is an instrument used for measuring the intensity of
fluorescence to quantify, detect, and monitor analytes in a sample.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global fluorometers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size,
the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of
fluorometers across several end-user industries including healthcare
industry, research laboratories and institutions, and others.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the high-resolution,
in-situ monitoring of oceanography samples. Research laboratories are
shifting toward high-resolution, in-situ monitoring of samples like
phytoplankton biomass in oceanography due to the growing advances in
technology and the need for the identification of phytoplankton using
aerial methods.
One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need for
high-sensitivity instruments. Fluorescence detection offers higher
sensitivity than other spectrophotometric methods. This will encourage
laboratories to adopt fluorometers over sample preparation procedures
due to the higher specificity of these instruments as they are less
susceptible to interfaces as fewer materials are absorbed and emitted as
light.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the inability of fluorometers to detect non-fluorescent
compounds. This analysis is unsuitable for analytes that have a
photochemical reaction at the wavelength, in non-transparent and
colloidal samples, and compounds that do not exhibit fluorescence.
Companies Mentioned
-
Hitachi High-Technologies
-
HORIBA
-
JASCO
-
PerkinElmer
-
TECHCOMP
-
Turner Designs
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Customer Landscape
08. Market Segmentation By End-User
09. Regional Landscape
10. Decision Framework
11. Drivers And Challenges
12. Market Trends
13. Vendor Landscape
14. Vendor Analysis
15. Appendix
