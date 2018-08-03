Global Fluorometers Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.9% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Fluorometers Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the global fluorometers market to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during the period 2018-2022.

A fluorometer is an instrument used for measuring the intensity of fluorescence to quantify, detect, and monitor analytes in a sample.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fluorometers market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of fluorometers across several end-user industries including healthcare industry, research laboratories and institutions, and others.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the high-resolution, in-situ monitoring of oceanography samples. Research laboratories are shifting toward high-resolution, in-situ monitoring of samples like phytoplankton biomass in oceanography due to the growing advances in technology and the need for the identification of phytoplankton using aerial methods.

One of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need for high-sensitivity instruments. Fluorescence detection offers higher sensitivity than other spectrophotometric methods. This will encourage laboratories to adopt fluorometers over sample preparation procedures due to the higher specificity of these instruments as they are less susceptible to interfaces as fewer materials are absorbed and emitted as light.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the inability of fluorometers to detect non-fluorescent compounds. This analysis is unsuitable for analytes that have a photochemical reaction at the wavelength, in non-transparent and colloidal samples, and compounds that do not exhibit fluorescence.

Companies Mentioned

Hitachi High-Technologies

HORIBA

JASCO

PerkinElmer

TECHCOMP

Turner Designs

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Customer Landscape

08. Market Segmentation By End-User

09. Regional Landscape

10. Decision Framework

11. Drivers And Challenges

12. Market Trends

13. Vendor Landscape

14. Vendor Analysis

15. Appendix

