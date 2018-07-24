Global Food Certification Market Analysis, Trends & Industry Forecast to 2027 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Food Certification Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Food Certification Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing number of small & medium scale enterprises (SMES) and rising trend of outsourcing certification from third parties and emerging markets in Asian, African, and other developing countries.

Based on risk category, market is categorized into low-risk foods and high-risk foods.

By type, market is divided into International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22000, International Food Standard (IFS), Kosher, Halal, British Retail Consortium (BRC) standard, Safe Quality Food (SQF), HACCP and Free-From' Certifications. Free-From' Certifications segment is further divided into Allergen-Free, Vegan, GMO-Free, Gluten-Free and USD a Organic.

Depending on application, market is fragmented into dairy products, infant food, bakery & confectionery products, meat, poultry, and seafood products, free-from foods, beverages and other applications.

On the basis of supply chain, the market is segmented into retailers, growers, manufacturers and other supply chain.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 to 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Food Certification Market, By Risk Category

5 Food Certification Market, By Type

6 Food Certification Market, By Application

7 Food Certification Market, By Supply Chain

8 Food Certification Market, By Geography

9 Key Player Activities

10 Leading Companies

