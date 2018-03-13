Global Food Logistics Market Report 2018: Product Type and Transportation Mode Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global food logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

The report on food logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food logistics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food logistics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segment Covered

The global food logistics market is segmented on the basis of product type and transportation mode.

Global Food Logistics Market by Product Type

Fish, shellfish, and meat

Vegetables, fruit, and nuts

Cereals, bakery, and dairy products

Coffee, tea, and vegetable oil

Global Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode

Airways

Railways

Roadways

Seaways

Company Profiles

Americold Logistics

DB Schenker

C.H. Robinson

Schneider National

CaseStack

A.N. Deringer

Echo Global Logistics

Evans Distribution

Hellmann Perishable Logistics

Matson Logistics

Odyssey Logistics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sg27x/global_food?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180313006300/en/