Global Food Logistics Market Report 2018: Product Type and Transportation Mode Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The report predicts the global food logistics market to grow with a CAGR
of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024
The report on food logistics market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food logistics market
over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective
presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global food logistics market
over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix
given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that
existing or new market players can consider.
Segment Covered
The global food logistics market is segmented on the basis of product
type and transportation mode.
Global Food Logistics Market by Product Type
-
Fish, shellfish, and meat
-
Vegetables, fruit, and nuts
-
Cereals, bakery, and dairy products
-
Coffee, tea, and vegetable oil
Global Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode
-
Airways
-
Railways
-
Roadways
-
Seaways
Company Profiles
-
Americold Logistics
-
DB Schenker
-
C.H. Robinson
-
Schneider National
-
CaseStack
-
A.N. Deringer
-
Echo Global Logistics
-
Evans Distribution
-
Hellmann Perishable Logistics
-
Matson Logistics
-
Odyssey Logistics
