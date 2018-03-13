Log in
Global Food Logistics Market Report 2018: Product Type and Transportation Mode Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/13/2018 | 07:05pm CET

The "Food Logistics Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global food logistics market to grow with a CAGR of 9.2% over the forecast period of 2018-2024

The report on food logistics market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food logistics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food logistics market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segment Covered

The global food logistics market is segmented on the basis of product type and transportation mode.

Global Food Logistics Market by Product Type

  • Fish, shellfish, and meat
  • Vegetables, fruit, and nuts
  • Cereals, bakery, and dairy products
  • Coffee, tea, and vegetable oil

Global Food Logistics Market by Transportation Mode

  • Airways
  • Railways
  • Roadways
  • Seaways

Company Profiles

  • Americold Logistics
  • DB Schenker
  • C.H. Robinson
  • Schneider National
  • CaseStack
  • A.N. Deringer
  • Echo Global Logistics
  • Evans Distribution
  • Hellmann Perishable Logistics
  • Matson Logistics
  • Odyssey Logistics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3sg27x/global_food?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
