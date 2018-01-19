Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR of 5.47% Projected Over the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global food waste management market to grow with a CAGR of 5.47% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on food waste management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food waste management market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food waste management market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Waste Type

Coffee Grounds & Tea

Processed Foods

Oilseeds & Pulses

Cereals

Dairy Products

Fruits & Vegetables

Meat

Fish & Seafood

Process

Incineration/Combustion

Anaerobic Digestion

Aerobic Digestion (Composting)

Others (Redistribution, Minimization, And Disposal)

Application

Power Generation

Biofuel

Animal Feed

Fertilizers

End User

Municipalities & Households

Food Service Providers

Food Distributors & Suppliers

Primary Food Producers

Food Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

Advanced Disposable Services Inc.

Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc.

Biffa Group Limited

Clean Harbors, Inc.

Waste Connections, Inc.

Remondis SE & Co. Kg

Covanta Holding Corporation

Stericycle, Inc.

Republic Services, Inc.

Waste Management, Inc.

