Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR of 5.47% Projected Over the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

01/19/2018 | 01:25pm EST

The "Food Waste Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts Up To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global food waste management market to grow with a CAGR of 5.47% over the period of 2017-2023.

The report on food waste management market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food waste management market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global food waste management market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segments Covered

Waste Type

  • Coffee Grounds & Tea
  • Processed Foods
  • Oilseeds & Pulses
  • Cereals
  • Dairy Products
  • Fruits & Vegetables
  • Meat
  • Fish & Seafood

Process

  • Incineration/Combustion
  • Anaerobic Digestion
  • Aerobic Digestion (Composting)
  • Others (Redistribution, Minimization, And Disposal)

Application

  • Power Generation
  • Biofuel
  • Animal Feed
  • Fertilizers

End User

  • Municipalities & Households
  • Food Service Providers
  • Food Distributors & Suppliers
  • Primary Food Producers
  • Food Manufacturers

Companies Mentioned

  • Advanced Disposable Services Inc.
  • Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc.
  • Biffa Group Limited
  • Clean Harbors, Inc.
  • Waste Connections, Inc.
  • Remondis SE & Co. Kg
  • Covanta Holding Corporation
  • Stericycle, Inc.
  • Republic Services, Inc.
  • Waste Management, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qw38l2/global_food_waste?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
