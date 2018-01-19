Global Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2015-2017 and Forecasts to 2023 - CAGR of 5.47% Projected Over the Forecast Period - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Food
Waste Management Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size
and Forecasts Up To 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The report predicts the global food waste management market to grow with
a CAGR of 5.47% over the period of 2017-2023.
The report on food waste management market is a comprehensive study and
presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors,
market size, forecasts, and trends in the global food waste management
market over the period of 2015 to 2023. Moreover, the report is
collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.
Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the
competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and
opportunities for the new entrants in the global food waste management
market over the period of 2015-2023. Further, the Growth Matrix given in
the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or
new market players can consider.
Segments Covered
Waste Type
-
Coffee Grounds & Tea
-
Processed Foods
-
Oilseeds & Pulses
-
Cereals
-
Dairy Products
-
Fruits & Vegetables
-
Meat
-
Fish & Seafood
Process
-
Incineration/Combustion
-
Anaerobic Digestion
-
Aerobic Digestion (Composting)
-
Others (Redistribution, Minimization, And Disposal)
Application
-
Power Generation
-
Biofuel
-
Animal Feed
-
Fertilizers
End User
-
Municipalities & Households
-
Food Service Providers
-
Food Distributors & Suppliers
-
Primary Food Producers
-
Food Manufacturers
Companies Mentioned
-
Advanced Disposable Services Inc.
-
Rumpke Consolidated Companies, Inc.
-
Biffa Group Limited
-
Clean Harbors, Inc.
-
Waste Connections, Inc.
-
Remondis SE & Co. Kg
-
Covanta Holding Corporation
-
Stericycle, Inc.
-
Republic Services, Inc.
-
Waste Management, Inc.
