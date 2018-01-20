Global Frozen Seafood Packaging Market - Trends, Drivers, and Vendor Analysis | Technavio

The global
frozen seafood packaging market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
above 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research
study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005043/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global frozen seafood packaging market 2018-2022 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global
frozen seafood packaging market by packaging type, which includes
flexible packaging and rigid packaging. The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Market driver: rising popularity of ease-of-use packaging
The demand for easy-to-use packaging options has increased due to busy
lifestyles and smaller households. In seafood packaging, flexible
packaging options with zippers for opening and reclosing and
microwavable pouch packaging is becoming common in households. Providing
the customer with convenience and extended shelf life are the main focus
points of packaging products.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for packaging
research, “It is necessary to employ proper seafood packaging to
package different types of aquatic animals so that their distinct flavor
can be maintained. Anchovies and tuna are packaged in tin cans, but it
can potentially alter the flavor if kept for a long duration. Flat
barrier bags and stand up pouches with reclosable zip locks and airtight
seals improve the packaging and preserves and protects the product.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: antimicrobial packaging for seafood
Seafood can undergo rapid microbial growth and contamination if it is
subjected to inadequate storage and handling. Due to improper storage,
4-5 million tons of fish are lost every year. Drying, thermal
processing, freezing, refrigeration, irradiation, modified atmosphere
packaging, and addition of different salts and antimicrobial agents are
some of the traditional methods for fish preservation. Antimicrobial
packaging is a new form of active packaging for fish. Antimicrobial
packaging can be used as organic or inorganic depending on the end
customer preference. The packaging must ensure the timely release of
antimicrobials into the seafood. Further developments will lead to
increased shelf life of frozen seafood.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the key players in the market are:
-
Amcor
-
Bernis
-
Crown Holdings
-
Genpak
-
Sealed Air
The global
frozen seafood packaging market is highly fragmented with a number
of vendors operating in the market. The major packaging vendors have
already operated in related markets such as meat and poultry packaging,
due to which their product offerings go through continuous development
and improvement. Packaging vendors must develop innovative and
sustainable packaging to gain customer base.
Get a sample copy of the global
frozen seafood packaging market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing packaging
research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005043/en/