Global Frozen Vegetables Market - Expected to Reach $34.5 Billion by 2023 - Research and Markets

The Global Frozen Vegetables Market size is expected to reach $34.5
billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the
forecast period.
Freezing is one of the most widely used methods of food preservation, as
it retains texture, taste, and nutritional value of vegetables for a
longer time span. Freezing of vegetables ceases the growth of
microorganisms, reduces chemical and cellular metabolic reactions;
therefore, it extends shelf life. Growing disposable income, busy
lifestyle, and widely growing retail chains, including hypermarkets and
supermarkets, in the developing countries such as India and China, have
contributed to the demand for frozen vegetables market. Growing number
of working women, globally has led to the demand for ready-to-eat food,
contributing to the growth of the frozen vegetable market. Nevertheless,
perception of consumers about the lost nutrient content of frozen
vegetables and poor refrigeration facilities in semi-urban and rural
areas are the factors that would hinder the market growth.
Based on Distribution Channels, the market report segments the market
into Discounters, Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets, and Others. Based on End
Users, the Global Frozen Vegetables market segments the market into Food
Service Industry and Retail Customers. Based on Products, the market
report segments the market into Corn, Green Peas, Broccoli, Asparagus,
Mushroom, Green Beans, Spinach, and Others. Based on Regions, the Global
Frozen Vegetables market segments the market into North America, Europe,
Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.
Companies Mentioned
-
Aryzta AG
-
General Mills Inc.
-
The Kraft Heinz Company
-
Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
-
Cargill, Inc.
-
Europastry S.A.
-
JBS S.A.
-
Kellogg Company
-
Nestle SA
-
Flowers Foods
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Frozen Vegetables Market
4. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by End Users
5. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Product
6. Global Frozen Vegetables Market by Region
7. Company Profiles
