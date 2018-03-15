Global Fuel Cards Market Analysis 2017-2023 - Market Size is Expected to Reach $834.6 Billion - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Fuel Cards Market Analysis (2017-2023)" report has been added
to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Fuel Cards Market size is expected to reach $834.6 billion by
2023, rising at a market growth of 5% CAGR during the forecast period,
due to factors such as growing value-added services that enable fleet
managers to minimize fraudulent claims and improve fuel management.
Additionally, emerging trend of digitization and Internet of Things
(IoT) are the other factors that drive the demand for fuel cards in
developing regions. Growing alliances and collaborations among various
key vendors, especially in the developing countries would contribute to
the market expansion, globally. Nevertheless, increased uptake in the
mobile payments system and data breaches are the factors that would
limit the growth of the fuel cards market.
Scope of the Report
-
Based on Type, the Fuel Cards Market segments the market into
Universal, Branded, and Others
-
Based on Application, the market report segments the market into Fuel
Refill, Parking, Vehicle Service, Toll Charge, and Others
Key Topics Covered:
1. Market Scope & Methodology
2. Market Overview
3. Global Fuel Cards Market
4. Global Fuel Cards Market by Application
5. Global Fuel Cards Market by Region
6. Company Profiles
-
Royal Dutch Shell
-
ExxonMobil
-
British Petroleum
-
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc.
-
U.S. Bancorp
-
WEX Inc.
-
OiLibya
-
Trafigura (Puma Energy)
-
Engen Limited
-
First National Bank
