Global Fundus Cameras Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of Over 5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/01/2018 | 04:43pm CEST

The "Global Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022 to grow at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2018-2022.

A fundus camera is a unique device used for photographing the retina. It is a specialized, low-power microscope with an attached camera designed to capture images of the optic disc, fundus, macula retina, and posterior pole of the eye.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global fundus cameras market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of fundus cameras across end-user segments including ophthalmology clinics, hospitals, and ASCs.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand growing demand for hybrid cameras. Increasing need for better and accurate diagnosis is compelling manufacturers to incorporate newer technologies and develop novel hybrid fundus cameras, which is expected to fuel the market growth.

One of the major drivers for this market is the growing geriatric population and increasing incidence of eye diseases. The global fundus camera market is expected to benefit from the growing incidence of eye diseases among the global population.

The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the shortage of skilled ophthalmologists. The successful implementation of advanced medical systems to support clinical procedures require new approaches to train clinicians.

Companies Mentioned

  • Canon
  • Carl Zeiss Meditec
  • Kowa Optimed
  • NIDEK
  • OPTOMED OY
  • TOPCON

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Customer Landscape

09. Market Segmentation By End-User

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8c6jg/global_fundus?w=4


