Global Fundus Cameras Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of Over 5% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The analysts forecast the Global Fundus Cameras Market 2018-2022 to grow
at a CAGR of 5.01% during the period 2018-2022.
A fundus camera is a unique device used for photographing the retina. It
is a specialized, low-power microscope with an attached camera designed
to capture images of the optic disc, fundus, macula retina, and
posterior pole of the eye.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global fundus cameras market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market
size, the report considers the revenue generated by the sales of fundus
cameras across end-user segments including ophthalmology clinics,
hospitals, and ASCs.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand
growing demand for hybrid cameras. Increasing need for better and
accurate diagnosis is compelling manufacturers to incorporate newer
technologies and develop novel hybrid fundus cameras, which is expected
to fuel the market growth.
One of the major drivers for this market is the growing geriatric
population and increasing incidence of eye diseases. The global fundus
camera market is expected to benefit from the growing incidence of eye
diseases among the global population.
The report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of
this market is the shortage of skilled ophthalmologists. The successful
implementation of advanced medical systems to support clinical
procedures require new approaches to train clinicians.
Companies Mentioned
-
Canon
-
Carl Zeiss Meditec
-
Kowa Optimed
-
NIDEK
-
OPTOMED OY
-
TOPCON
Key Topics Covered:
01. Executive Summary
02. Scope Of The Report
03. Research Methodology
04. Market Landscape
05. Market Sizing
06. Five Forces Analysis
07. Market Segmentation By Product
08. Customer Landscape
09. Market Segmentation By End-User
10. Regional Landscape
11. Decision Framework
12. Drivers And Challenges
13. Market Trends
14. Vendor Landscape
15. Vendor Analysis
16. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8c6jg/global_fundus?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180801005614/en/