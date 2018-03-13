Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2012-2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/13/2018 | 12:40pm CET

Dublin, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Gastrointestinal disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Gastrointestinal disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Gastrointestinal deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Gastrointestinal deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Gastrointestinal partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Gastrointestinal Partnering 2012 to 2018 includes:

  • Trends in Gastrointestinal dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
  • Analysis of Gastrointestinal deal structure
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Access to hundreds of Gastrointestinal deal contract documents
  • Comprehensive access to over 3500 Gastrointestinal deal records
  • The leading Gastrointestinal deals by value since 2012
  • Most active Gastrointestinal dealmakers since 2012

The report includes deals for the following indications: Appendicitis, Celiac disease, Esophageal reflux, Esophagitis, Gastritis, Gastroenteritis, Hemorrhoids (haemorrhoids), Hernia, Inflammatory bowel disease, Crohn's disease, Ulcerative colitis, Irritable bowel syndrome, Malabsorption, Malnutrition, Pancreatitis, Peptic ulce, Gastric ulcer, Duodenal ulcer, Abdominal pain, Ascites, Bowel movement, Constipation, Diarrhea, Jaundice, Vomitting, plus other gastrointestinal indications.

Deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Headline value
  • Upfront payment value
  • Royalty rate value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Technology type
  • Specific therapy indication

Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

  • What are the precise rights granted or optioned?
  • What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?
  • What exclusivity is granted?
  • What is the payment structure for the deal?
  • How are the sales and payments audited?
  • What is the deal term?
  • How are the key terms of the agreement defined?
  • How are IPRs handled and owned?
  • Who is responsible for commercialization?
  • Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?
  • How is confidentiality and publication managed?
  • How are disputes to be resolved?
  • Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?
  • What happens when there is a change of ownership?
  • What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?
  • Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?
  • Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?
  • Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fb8sss/global?w=12

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Gastrointestinal Drugs

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:03pSYNALLOY : posts 4Q profit
AQ
01:03pAURYN RESOURCES : Announces US$8.5 Million Financing
AQ
01:03pALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS : Unveils Resources to ‘Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk
BU
01:03pADVAXIS : to Present at Upcoming March Conferences
BU
01:03pCARGOTEC OYJ : Majority of Navis Customers Surveyed Exploring Some Level of Automation to Stay Competitive in Ocean Shipping Industry
BU
01:03pSEATTLE GENETICS : to Present at the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference 2018
BU
01:03pEQUINIX : Enhances Its Global Platform with New Cloud Security Service to Manage Encryption Keys
PR
01:03pToday’s Research Reports on Allied Properties REIT, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT, Crombie REIT and First Capital Realty Inc.
AC
01:03pEmerald Health Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Neuroscience Panel and Present at Sachs BioCapital USA Forum
AC
01:03pMACOM TECHNOLOGY : Announces Quad Channel 64G Linear Modulator Driver Die for Long Haul, Metro and Data Center Interconnect Applications
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ILIAD : ILIAD : 2017 Results
2UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION : Dow Falls, Pulled Down by Boeing, Caterpillar -- WSJ
3BROADCOM LIMITED : President Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm
4APPLE : Apple Buys Magazine SubscriberService -- WSJ
5AHOLD DELHAIZE : AHOLD DELHAIZE : share buyback update

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.