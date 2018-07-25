Global Generic Drugs Market 2018-2023: Industry Trends, Manufacturing Process, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Generic
The global generic drugs market was valued at around US$ 244.5 Billion
in 2017, growing at a CAGR of around 8% during 2010-2017.
Generic drugs are launched and marketed after the expiry date of the
patent or other exclusive rights. Although generic drugs are chemically
identical to their branded counterparts, they are typically sold at
substantial discounts from the branded price. Unlike branded drug
manufacturers who spend millions of dollars on R&D and marketing,
generic drug manufacturers do not require such investments. Since the
drug's formula is known, the clinical trials are complete; the generic
drug manufacturer's only requirement is to demonstrate to the regulators
that its version is as good and effective as the innovator or branded
drug.
The biggest catalyst for growth is an increasing global pharmaceutical
spending trend towards generics. Continuously increasing healthcare
expenditures have pushed governments and third-party payers to seek ways
to control their healthcare expenditures. This is catalyzing an
increasing demand for generics versus their branded counterparts.
Another major driver of this industry is the continued patent cliff that
is providing growing pipelines opportunities for generic firms.
Similarly, a growth in the overall global population and aging
demographics is also proving to be beneficial for the overall healthcare
sector including generic drug manufacturers. Healthcare reforms in the
US and other developed markets coupled with strong growth in emerging
market are some other important drivers for the generic drugs market.
