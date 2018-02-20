Global Genito Urinary Drugs Market 2018 - Combination Products Like ZERBAXA is an Emerging Trend - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Genito
The launch of combination products for the treatment of urinary tract
infections is an emerging trend in the genito-urinary disorder drugs
market. Competitors in the market are developing combination drugs to
fight multi-drug resistant bacteria and also expanding indications for
existing drugs for the treatment of genito-urinary disorders. Merck
Sharp & Dohme Corp. offers ZERBAXA, a combination drug of a novel
cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor used for the treatment of
complicated urinary tract infections.
North America was the largest region in the genito-urinary drugs market
in 2017, accounting for around 39% market share. This can be attributed
to the robust healthcare infrastructure, awareness and technological
advancements in manufacturing of genitourinary drugs. Moreover
prevalence of urinary diseases like chronic kidney diseases (14% of the
US population), women infertility (12% of US population) etc. is high.
Over the past 10 years, erectile dysfunction has almost doubled due to
the increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes which is contributing
to the size of this market.
Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 20%
market share. Western Europe was the third largest region accounting for
around 17% market share.
