Global Genito Urinary Drugs Market 2018 - Combination Products Like ZERBAXA is an Emerging Trend - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The launch of combination products for the treatment of urinary tract infections is an emerging trend in the genito-urinary disorder drugs market. Competitors in the market are developing combination drugs to fight multi-drug resistant bacteria and also expanding indications for existing drugs for the treatment of genito-urinary disorders. Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. offers ZERBAXA, a combination drug of a novel cephalosporin and a beta-lactamase inhibitor used for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections.

North America was the largest region in the genito-urinary drugs market in 2017, accounting for around 39% market share. This can be attributed to the robust healthcare infrastructure, awareness and technological advancements in manufacturing of genitourinary drugs. Moreover prevalence of urinary diseases like chronic kidney diseases (14% of the US population), women infertility (12% of US population) etc. is high. Over the past 10 years, erectile dysfunction has almost doubled due to the increased prevalence of obesity and diabetes which is contributing to the size of this market.

Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for around 20% market share. Western Europe was the third largest region accounting for around 17% market share.

