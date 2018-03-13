Log in
Global Genitourinary Partnering Directory 2012-2018

03/13/2018 | 12:51pm CET

Dublin, March 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Genitourinary Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Genitourinary Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Genitourinary disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Genitourinary disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Genitourinary deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Genitourinary deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enabling readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided with each report of all Genitourinary partnering deals signed and announced since 2012. The appendices are organized by company A-Z, stage of development at signing, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc) and technology type. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Genitourinary technologies and products.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Genitourinary dealmaking

2.1. Introduction
2.2. Genitourinary partnering over the years
2.3. Genitourinary partnering by deal type
2.4. Genitourinary partnering by industry sector
2.5. Genitourinary partnering by stage of development
2.6. Genitourinary partnering by technology type
2.7. Genitourinary partnering by therapeutic indication

Chapter 3 - Financial deal terms for Genitourinary partnering

3.1. Introduction
3.2. Disclosed financials terms for Genitourinary partnering
3.3. Genitourinary partnering headline values
3.4. Genitourinary deal upfront payments
3.5. Genitourinary deal milestone payments
3.6. Genitourinary royalty rates

Chapter 4 - Leading Genitourinary deals and dealmakers

4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active in Genitourinary partnering
4.3. List of most active dealmakers in Genitourinary
4.4. Top Genitourinary deals by value

Chapter 5 - Genitourinary contract document directory

5.1. Introduction
5.2. Genitourinary partnering deals where contract document available

Chapter 6 - Genitourinary dealmaking by therapeutic target

6.1. Introduction
6.2. Deals by Genitourinary therapeutic target

Appendices

Appendix 1 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by company A-Z 2012 to 2018
Appendix 2 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by deal type 2012 to 2018
Appendix 3 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by stage of development 2012 to 2018
Appendix 4 - Directory of Genitourinary deals by technology type 2012 to 2018

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nq8x7g/global?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Urological Disorders Drugs

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
