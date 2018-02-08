Log in
Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2022 - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition and Image Processing

02/08/2018 | 10:57am CET

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Flobal market is projected to turnaround and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.14% during 2017 - 2022, primarily driven by rising exploration activities.

The Geophysical Service and Equipment market is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Among the regions, LAMEA accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in exploration and upstream segment and increasing demand of oil and gas.

Improvement in the crude oil and gas price with rising demand of energy across the developed and emerging regions is backing the growth in Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts would impel to grow the exploration activities that will drive the geophysical services and equipment market across various regions.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

  • By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment
  • By Equipment

Other Report Highlights

  • Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges
  • Market Trends
  • SWOT Analysis
  • Porter's Five Forces Analysis
  • Company Analysis - CGG, Schlumberger (Western Geco), PGS, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, ION Geophysical, Fugro, EMGS, BGP Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Strategic Recommendations

4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017

5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market

6. Geophysical Service and Equipment Outlook

7. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast
7.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2012-2016)
7.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2017-2022)

8. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market - Segment Breakdown
8.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2012-2016)
8.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2017-2022)
8.3. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2012-2016)
8.4. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2017-2022)
8.5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Regional Analysis (2012-2022)

9. Russia Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

10. North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

11. Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

12. Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

13. Latin America Middle East Africa (LAMEA) Geophysical Services and Equipment Market

14. Market Dynamics
14.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Growth Drivers
14.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Geophysical Market

17. SWOT Analysis -Graphene Battery Market

18. Competitive Landscape
18.1. Product Benchmarking

19. Company Analysis
19.1. C.G.G
19.2. Schlumberger
19.3. P.G.S
19.4. Polarcus
19.5. SpectrumGeo
19.6. Seabird Exploration
19.7. TGS
19.8. Geospace Technologies
19.9. Ion Geophysical
19.10. EMGS
19.11. BGP Inc.
19.12. Geokinetics
19.13. Fugro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/rjn9cj/global?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Global Positioning Systems Software

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
