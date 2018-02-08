Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2022 - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition and Image Processing

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Flobal market is projected to turnaround and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.14% during 2017 - 2022, primarily driven by rising exploration activities.



The Geophysical Service and Equipment market is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Among the regions, LAMEA accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in exploration and upstream segment and increasing demand of oil and gas.



Improvement in the crude oil and gas price with rising demand of energy across the developed and emerging regions is backing the growth in Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts would impel to grow the exploration activities that will drive the geophysical services and equipment market across various regions.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment

By Equipment

Other Report Highlights





Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges

Market Trends

SWOT Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Company Analysis - CGG, Schlumberger (Western Geco), PGS, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, ION Geophysical, Fugro, EMGS, BGP Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017



5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market



6. Geophysical Service and Equipment Outlook



7. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast

7.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2012-2016)

7.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2017-2022)



8. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market - Segment Breakdown

8.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2012-2016)

8.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2017-2022)

8.3. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2012-2016)

8.4. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2017-2022)

8.5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Regional Analysis (2012-2022)



9. Russia Geophysical Services and Equipment Market



10. North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market



11. Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market



12. Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market



13. Latin America Middle East Africa (LAMEA) Geophysical Services and Equipment Market



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Growth Drivers

14.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Challenges



15. Market Trends



16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Geophysical Market



17. SWOT Analysis -Graphene Battery Market



18. Competitive Landscape

18.1. Product Benchmarking



19. Company Analysis

19.1. C.G.G

19.2. Schlumberger

19.3. P.G.S

19.4. Polarcus

19.5. SpectrumGeo

19.6. Seabird Exploration

19.7. TGS

19.8. Geospace Technologies

19.9. Ion Geophysical

19.10. EMGS

19.11. BGP Inc.

19.12. Geokinetics

19.13. Fugro



