Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market Opportunities and Forecast 2017-2022 - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition and Image Processing

Flobal market is projected to turnaround and display a sustainable growth represented by a CAGR of over 2.14% during 2017 - 2022, primarily driven by rising exploration activities.
The Geophysical Service and Equipment market is expected to lead the market in the forecast period. Among the regions, LAMEA accounts for the largest regional share in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market in 2016. However, Asia Pacific is also projected to progress at the highest rate, mainly driven by rising investment in exploration and upstream segment and increasing demand of oil and gas.
Improvement in the crude oil and gas price with rising demand of energy across the developed and emerging regions is backing the growth in Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, maturation of old hydrocarbon reserves and fall in rig counts would impel to grow the exploration activities that will drive the geophysical services and equipment market across various regions.
The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the Global Geophysical Services and Equipment Market. Additionally, the report also highlights market entry strategies for various companies across the globe.
Scope of the Report
By Services Type - Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Contractual Data Acquisition, Image Processing, Equipment
By Equipment
Other Report Highlights
Market Dynamics - Drivers and Challenges
Market Trends
SWOT Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Company Analysis - CGG, Schlumberger (Western Geco), PGS, Polarcus, SpectrumGeo, Seabird Exploration, TGS, Geospace Technologies, ION Geophysical, Fugro, EMGS, BGP Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Executive Summary
3. Strategic Recommendations
4. Global Oil & Gas Industry Outlook, Year-2017
5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market
6. Geophysical Service and Equipment Outlook
7. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: Growth and Forecast 7.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2012-2016) 7.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market: By Value (2017-2022)
8. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market - Segment Breakdown 8.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2012-2016) 8.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Services Type (Multi-Client Data Acquisition, Image processing. Contractual Data Acquisition), By Value (2017-2022) 8.3. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2012-2016) 8.4. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Equipment, By Value (2017-2022) 8.5. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market -By Regional Analysis (2012-2022)
9. Russia Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
10. North America Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
11. Europe Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
12. Asia Pacific Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
13. Latin America Middle East Africa (LAMEA) Geophysical Services and Equipment Market
14. Market Dynamics 14.1. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Growth Drivers 14.2. Global Geophysical Service and Equipment Market Challenges
15. Market Trends
16. Porter's Five Forces Analysis -Geophysical Market
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Related Topics: Global Positioning Systems Software