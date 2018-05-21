Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Germanium Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Annual Estimates and Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2018 | 11:03am CEST

Dublin, May 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Germanium - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Germanium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Segments:

  • Fiber Optic Systems
  • Polymerization Catalysts
  • Infrared Optics
  • Electronics/Solar Applications
  • Other Uses

The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:

  • Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd (UK)
  • Indium Corporation (USA)
  • JSC Germanium (Russia)
  • Novotech, Inc. (USA)
  • Photonic Sense GmbH (Germany)
  • PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Germany)
  • Teck Resources Limited (Canada)
  • Umicore SA (Belgium)
  • Umicore Electro-Optic Materials (Belgium)
  • Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd (China)
  • Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

Key Topics Covered:

1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
A Prelude
Current & Future Analysis
Analysis by End-Use Application
Analysis by Geographic Region
Global Production landscape
China Continues to Remain a Major Market
Germanium dioxide and Ge Metal Price Volatility Trends
Fiber Optic Network Expansions to Benefit Demand for Germanium.
Glass Fibers with SiGe Core
A Potential Growth Market
Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand
Smart Phones to Drive Growth
Electronic Components
A Major End-Use Market
SiGe Technology Supports Growth
Semiconductor
A Key Application Market
Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates
Medical Fiber Optics
An Emerging End-Use Market for Germanium
New Uses for Germanium

2. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS
Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels
Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics
Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon
Germanium Laser
Engineering Challenges
Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation

3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Germanium
A Technical Primer
Physical Constants of Germanium
Atomic Structure
History of Germanium
Occurrence
Common Ores
Isotopes of Germanium
Extraction of Germanium
From Zinc Ores
Synthetic Method
Germanium Compounds
Germanium Tetrachloride
Applications of Germanium
Solid-State Electronics
The First Known Application of Germanium
Fiber Optics & Infrared Optics
Other End-Use Applications of Germanium
As a Catalyst
As a Bacteriocide
Environmental Concerns

4. MAJOR END-USE MARKETS
Fiber Optic Systems
Communication Systems Boost Optic Fiber Technology
Polymerization Catalysts
Infrared Optics
Electronics and Solar Electrical Applications
Semiconductors
Diodes
Germanium-Carbon Diodes
Transistors
Germanium Detectors
Solar Cells
Other End-Use Applications
Jewelry Products
Optical Discs
Conventional Concave Mirrors
Germanium-Carbon Composites
Germanium in Medicine
Organic and Inorganic Germanium
Benefits of Organic Germanium
Germanium Sesquioxide
Bis-Beta Carboxyethyl Germanium Sesquioxide
Colloidal Germanium
Use of Organic Germanium (Ge-132) in Cosmetic Products
Adverse Effects of Inorganic Germanium

5. SUBSTITUTES OF GERMANIUM
Polymerization Catalysts Substitutes
Substitute to SiGe Chips

6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Ivanhoe Mines to Commence Production at the Kipushi Zinc- Copper-Silver-Germanium Mine
Tasca Signs Definitive Agreement with Samarium Borealis Corp

7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)

  • The United States (4)
  • Canada (2)
  • Japan (1)
  • Europe (7)
    • France (1)
    • Germany (2)
    • The United Kingdom (1)
    • Rest of Europe (3)
  • Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (3)
  • Africa (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zn9k3w/global_germanium?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Non Ferrous Metals, Electronic Chemicals

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:43aGiift and Infinia Solutions & Services to Create Leading Loyalty Banking Technology
PR
05:40aANGUS ENERGY : OGA Approves Angus Energy For Balcombe Operatorship
PU
05:40aUPLAND RESOURCES : Sarawak Update
PU
05:40aBHG RETAIL REIT : REIT Symposium 2018
PU
05:36aTERVEYSTALO PLC : Managers' Transactions
AQ
05:35aHSBC : Next Day Disclosure Return (18 May 2018) - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange – English (3-page PDF 170KB)
PU
05:35aGB : We’re ready for iFX Expo 2018
PU
05:35aSGS : Awards EXCiPACT GMP Certificate to Agglomix BV in the Netherlands
PU
05:33aNVIDIA : Researchers Create AI, Deep-Learning System to Enable Robots to Learn from Human Demonstration
AQ
05:33aJUVENTUS FOOTBALL CLUB : Watch new PSG boss Thomas Tuchel talk about rumoured target Gianluigi Buffon
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1STOXX 600 : Stocks, oil and dollar rise as trade war put "on hold"
2Thailand's Economy Grows at Fastest Rate in Five Years
3HYUNDAI MOBIS CO., LTD. : HYUNDAI MOBIS : Aims to Develop All Autonomous Driving Sensors by 2020
4PLAYTECH : PLAYTECH : gets Italian gaming regulator approval for Snaitech deal
5PATAGONIA GOLD PLC : PATAGONIA GOLD : Final Payment of Calcatreu Project

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.