Global Germanium Markets 2016-2018 & 2024 - Annual Estimates and Forecasts

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Germanium in Kilograms by the following End-Use Segments:
Fiber Optic Systems
Polymerization Catalysts
Infrared Optics
Electronics/Solar Applications
Other Uses
The report profiles 17 companies including many key and niche players such as:
Chemical and Technical Developments Ltd (UK)
Indium Corporation (USA)
JSC Germanium (Russia)
Novotech, Inc. (USA)
Photonic Sense GmbH (Germany)
PPM Pure Metals GmbH (Germany)
Teck Resources Limited (Canada)
Umicore SA (Belgium)
Umicore Electro-Optic Materials (Belgium)
Yunnan Chihong Zinc and Germanium Co., Ltd (China)
Yunnan Lincang Xinyuan Germanium Industry Co., Ltd. (China)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW A Prelude Current & Future Analysis Analysis by End-Use Application Analysis by Geographic Region Global Production landscape China Continues to Remain a Major Market Germanium dioxide and Ge Metal Price Volatility Trends Fiber Optic Network Expansions to Benefit Demand for Germanium. Glass Fibers with SiGe Core A Potential Growth Market Infrared Applications Steer Strong Demand Smart Phones to Drive Growth Electronic Components A Major End-Use Market SiGe Technology Supports Growth Semiconductor A Key Application Market Solar Cells Propel the Demand for Germanium Substrates Medical Fiber Optics An Emerging End-Use Market for Germanium New Uses for Germanium
2. PRODUCT DEVELOPMENTS Silicon-Germanium Transistor Achieves Record Speed Levels Scientists Develop Thin Films of Germanium for Flexible Electronics Innovative Epitaxy Process to Integrate GeSn MOSPET Devices on Silicon Germanium Laser Engineering Challenges Germanane to Provide Electron Transportation
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW Germanium A Technical Primer Physical Constants of Germanium Atomic Structure History of Germanium Occurrence Common Ores Isotopes of Germanium Extraction of Germanium From Zinc Ores Synthetic Method Germanium Compounds Germanium Tetrachloride Applications of Germanium Solid-State Electronics The First Known Application of Germanium Fiber Optics & Infrared Optics Other End-Use Applications of Germanium As a Catalyst As a Bacteriocide Environmental Concerns
4. MAJOR END-USE MARKETS Fiber Optic Systems Communication Systems Boost Optic Fiber Technology Polymerization Catalysts Infrared Optics Electronics and Solar Electrical Applications Semiconductors Diodes Germanium-Carbon Diodes Transistors Germanium Detectors Solar Cells Other End-Use Applications Jewelry Products Optical Discs Conventional Concave Mirrors Germanium-Carbon Composites Germanium in Medicine Organic and Inorganic Germanium Benefits of Organic Germanium Germanium Sesquioxide Bis-Beta Carboxyethyl Germanium Sesquioxide Colloidal Germanium Use of Organic Germanium (Ge-132) in Cosmetic Products Adverse Effects of Inorganic Germanium
5. SUBSTITUTES OF GERMANIUM Polymerization Catalysts Substitutes Substitute to SiGe Chips
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Ivanhoe Mines to Commence Production at the Kipushi Zinc- Copper-Silver-Germanium Mine Tasca Signs Definitive Agreement with Samarium Borealis Corp
7. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 17 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 18)