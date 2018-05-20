Global Grain Augers Market - Industry Analysis and Forecast | Technavio

Technavio analysts have predicted the global grain augers market to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest market research report.

A major trend being witnessed in the market is the high adoption of grain augers with the reversible gearbox. Reversible gearbox in grain augers helps operators reverse the equipment without manually flipping the auger belts. Reversible gearbox in grain augers also assists operators in cleaning the equipment easily and conveniently in reduced time. The use of patented systems for reverse flighting helps manufacturers to offer unique benefits to end-users.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the increasing need for easy out load of grain as a key factor contributing to the growth of the global grain augers market:

Increasing need for easy out load of grain

Farmers and other farming organizations prefer equipment, which can rapidly move grains for storage or transport. The use of grain-handling equipment such as grain augers helps end-users to rapidly transport and efficiently store grains. Farming organizations can use large grain augers that can out load grains at an increased rate per hour. It helps end-users reduce the turnaround time significantly.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food service, “The ease of portability offered by grain augers helps farmers move grains from bags or field bins from the farm storage site up to the back paddock when needed. Grain augers also offer an economical and easy way to get the grains into the bin. Grain augers are available in different capacities and sizes and end-users can select grain augers based on their requirement.”

Global grain augers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global grain augers market into the following products (movable and stationary) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Of the two products, the movable segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 69% of the market. This product is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.

The Americas contributed to the highest share of the global grain augers market in 2017, accounting for a market share of approximately 42%. It was followed by the EMEA and APAC respectively in terms of market share. The Americas will dominate the global market through 2022.

