Global Grain Products Market Briefing 2018 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global grain products market was estimated to be around $265 billion
as of 2017.
Grain Products market global briefing provides strategists, marketers
and senior management with the critical information they need to assess
the global grain products sector.
The grain products market includes establishments involved in milling
flour meal from grains or vegetables, preparing flour mixes or doughs
from flour, milling, cleaning and polishing rice and manufacturing malt
from barley, rice and other grains.
This industry is further classified as i) Flour Milling and Malt
Manufacturing ii) Wet Corn Milling
The global grain products made up around 5% of the overall food and
beverages market in 2017. The grain products market was the sixth
largest market in the global food and beverages market in 2017.
Flour milling companies are using NIR analyzers to improve production
efficiency. Near Infrared (NIR) analyzer is an analytical instrument
used to determine moisture, protein, fat and other parameters in a food
sample. NIR analyzers used in flour mills analyze wheat and flour for
moisture, protein and ash content. NIR analyzers monitor the grain in
all the steps of a milling process and give real-time access to quality
control parameters.
This helps in minimizing manufacturing errors, downtimes and rejections,
thus improving flour quality and consistency. for example, Castle Mill,
a UK-based flour milling company is using NIR analyzers to control flour
milling process. DA 7250, an NIR analyzer offered by Perten Instruments
and NIRS DS2500 by FOSS are also being used for analysis in the flour
milling industry.
Scope:
-
Markets Covered: Flour, Rice and Malt, Wet Corn
-
Time Series: Five years historic (2013-17) and
forecast (2017-21).
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share
of competitors, key sub segments.
-
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis
throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
-
Archer Daniels Midland Company
-
Ingredion Incorporated
-
Malteurop Groupe
-
GrainCorp Malt
-
China Agri-Industries Holdings Limited
-
Bunge Limited
-
Agrana Beteiligungs-Ag
-
Boortmalt Gr. Axral
-
Malteries Soufflet
-
Global Bio-Chem Technology Group Company Limited
