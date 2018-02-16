Global Harbor Management Software Market 2018-2022 - Jade Logistics, Mission Critical Software and Saab Technologies Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Harbor Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global harbor management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for improving efficiency. Harbor management software helps administrators manage the harbor more efficiently, which leads to the higher adoption of this software among harbors. Previously, if a vessel was about to arrive at the harbor, admins had to go through a tedious process in order to check for the available berth at the harbor. However, with the help of this software, they can get a real-time graphical view of their harbor.

One trend in the market is integration with AIS. Integrating AIS with harbor management software helps in the adoption of this software among harbors. AIS is a ship-borne transponder system designed for maritime safety and in particular collision avoidance. It comprises a transponder unit, including very high frequency (VHF) transmitter/receiver, display/terminal, and Global Positioning System (GPS).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation.

Key Vendors

Jade Logistics

Mission Critical Software

Saab Technologies

