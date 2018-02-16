Log in
Global Harbor Management Software Market 2018-2022 - Jade Logistics, Mission Critical Software and Saab Technologies Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

02/16/2018 | 12:07pm CET

The "Global Harbor Management Software Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global harbor management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for improving efficiency. Harbor management software helps administrators manage the harbor more efficiently, which leads to the higher adoption of this software among harbors. Previously, if a vessel was about to arrive at the harbor, admins had to go through a tedious process in order to check for the available berth at the harbor. However, with the help of this software, they can get a real-time graphical view of their harbor.

One trend in the market is integration with AIS. Integrating AIS with harbor management software helps in the adoption of this software among harbors. AIS is a ship-borne transponder system designed for maritime safety and in particular collision avoidance. It comprises a transponder unit, including very high frequency (VHF) transmitter/receiver, display/terminal, and Global Positioning System (GPS).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost of implementation.

Key Vendors

  • Jade Logistics
  • Mission Critical Software
  • Saab Technologies

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation by Deployment Type

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers and Challenges

Part 12: Market Trends

Part 13: Vendor Landscape

Part 14: Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vvht49/global_harbor?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
