Global Harbor Management Software Market 2018-2022 - Jade Logistics, Mission Critical Software and Saab Technologies Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Global harbor management software market to grow at a CAGR of 7.89%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with
inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and
its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a
discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased need for
improving efficiency. Harbor management software helps administrators
manage the harbor more efficiently, which leads to the higher adoption
of this software among harbors. Previously, if a vessel was about to
arrive at the harbor, admins had to go through a tedious process in
order to check for the available berth at the harbor. However, with the
help of this software, they can get a real-time graphical view of their
harbor.
One trend in the market is integration with AIS. Integrating AIS with
harbor management software helps in the adoption of this software among
harbors. AIS is a ship-borne transponder system designed for maritime
safety and in particular collision avoidance. It comprises a transponder
unit, including very high frequency (VHF) transmitter/receiver,
display/terminal, and Global Positioning System (GPS).
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost
of implementation.
Key Vendors
-
Jade Logistics
-
Mission Critical Software
-
Saab Technologies
