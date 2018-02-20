Global Hematology Drugs Market 2018 - Tranexamic Acid to Prevent Postpartum Hemorrhage - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hematology
Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum
hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of
childbirth) due to its cheap price and wide availability. Tranexamic
acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in
surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage.
In April 2017, WOMAN (World Maternal Antifibrinolytic), an
international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial
including over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries, found
that using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered
death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy
(emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%, as compared to placebo.
North America was the largest region in the hematology drugs market in
2017, accounting for around 40% market share. This can be attributed to
established healthcare market coupled with nationwide health insurance
coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada. Western Europe was the
second largest region accounting for around 20% market share. Asia
Pacific was the third largest region accounting for around 18% market
share.
Scope
-
Markets Covered: Blood Products, Anemia and other Blood Disorder Drugs.
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share of competitors,
key sub segments.
Companies Mentioned
-
Novo Nordisk A/S
-
Shire Plc.
-
Bayer AG
-
Daiichi Sankyo Company
-
Limited
-
Biogen Inc.
-
Pfizer Inc
