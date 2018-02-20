Global Hematology Drugs Market 2018 - Tranexamic Acid to Prevent Postpartum Hemorrhage - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Hematology Drugs Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Tranexamic acid is increasingly being used to prevent postpartum hemorrhage (blood loss of over 500 ml or 1,000 ml within 24 hours of childbirth) due to its cheap price and wide availability. Tranexamic acid is an antifibrinolytic drug that helps in reducing bleeding in surgical and trauma patients, including women with postpartum hemorrhage.

In April 2017, WOMAN (World Maternal Antifibrinolytic), an international, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial including over 20,000 women from 193 hospitals in 21 countries, found that using tranexamic acid within three hours of childbirth lowered death from bleeding by 31% and reduced the need for laparotomy (emergency bleeding control surgery) by 36%, as compared to placebo.

North America was the largest region in the hematology drugs market in 2017, accounting for around 40% market share. This can be attributed to established healthcare market coupled with nationwide health insurance coverage in countries such as the USA and Canada. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 20% market share. Asia Pacific was the third largest region accounting for around 18% market share.

