Global Hematology Partnering Report 2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials Since 2012 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Hematology Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
Global Hematology Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection
of Hematology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical
and biotechnology companies since 2012.
Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee
obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or
technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component
including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes
element.
The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hematology disease
deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding
of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering
Hematology deals.
The report presents financial deal terms values for Hematology deals,
where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments,
milestones and royalties enable readers to analyse and benchmark the
value of current deals.
In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker
needs to know about partnering in the research, development and
commercialization of Hematology technologies and products.
Report scope
Global Hematology Partnering 2012 to 2018 includes:
-
Trends in Hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
-
Analysis of Hematology deal structure
-
Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
-
Access to hundreds of Hematology deal contract documents
-
Comprehensive access to over 3500 Hematology deal records
-
The leading Hematology deals by value since 2012
-
Most active Hematology dealmakers since 2012
Deals and contracts are listed by:
-
Headline value
-
Upfront payment value
-
Royalty rate value
-
Stage of development at signing
-
Deal component type
-
Technology type
-
Specific therapy indication
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in Hematology dealmaking
Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hematology partnering
Chapter 4 - Leading Hematology deals and dealmakers
Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory
Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target
