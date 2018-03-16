Log in
Global Hematology Partnering Report 2018: Deal Trends, Players and Financials Since 2012 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/16/2018 | 10:25am CET

The "Global Hematology Partnering 2012-2018: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Hematology Partnering 2012 to 2018 provides the full collection of Hematology disease deals signed between the world's pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies since 2012.

Most of the deals included within the report occur when a licensee obtains a right or an option right to license a licensor's product or technology. More often these days these deals tend to be multi-component including both a collaborative R&D and a commercialization of outcomes element.

The report takes readers through the comprehensive Hematology disease deal trends, key players and top deal values allowing the understanding of how, why and under what terms companies are currently entering Hematology deals.

The report presents financial deal terms values for Hematology deals, where available listing by overall headline values, upfront payments, milestones and royalties enable readers to analyse and benchmark the value of current deals.

In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Hematology technologies and products.

Report scope

Global Hematology Partnering 2012 to 2018 includes:

  • Trends in Hematology dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2012
  • Analysis of Hematology deal structure
  • Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data
  • Access to hundreds of Hematology deal contract documents
  • Comprehensive access to over 3500 Hematology deal records
  • The leading Hematology deals by value since 2012
  • Most active Hematology dealmakers since 2012

Deals and contracts are listed by:

  • Headline value
  • Upfront payment value
  • Royalty rate value
  • Stage of development at signing
  • Deal component type
  • Technology type
  • Specific therapy indication

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Chapter 1 - Introduction

Chapter 2 - Trends in Hematology dealmaking

Chapter 3 -Financial deal terms for Hematology partnering

Chapter 4 - Leading Hematology deals and dealmakers

Chapter 5 - Hematology contract document directory

Chapter 6 - Hematology dealmaking by therapeutic target

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m6kqpz/global_hematology?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
