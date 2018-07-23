Log in
Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Analysis (2018-2024) by Product, Tip Configuration, Material, End-User and Region - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/23/2018 | 04:19pm CEST

The "Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market Analysis (2018-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market size is expected to reach $943 million by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth of the hemodialysis catheters market is due to growing prevalence of end-stage renal diseases (ESRD) and growing number of patients suffering from chronic kidney disorders. Additionally, lack of kidney donors for transplantation and technological advancements in the dialysis equipment is expected to further add to the market growth.

Segments Analyzed

  • Based on product, the market is segmented into Cuffed tunneled, Non-cuffed tunneled, and Non-tunneled.
  • Based on tip configuration, the market is segmented into Step-tip catheters, Split-tip catheters, and Symmetric catheters.
  • Based on material the market is segmented into Silicone and polyurethane.
  • The end-users covered are Hospitals, Clinics/dialysis centers, and Home Dialysis.
  • Based on Regions, the Hemodialysis Catheters market segments the market into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.

Key Topics Covered

1. Market Scope & Methodology

2. Market Overview

3. Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market

4. Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Product

5. Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Tip Configuration

6. Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market by End-user

7. Global Hemodialysis Catheters Market by Region

8. Company Profiles

  • Teleflex Incorporated
  • Medtronic Plc
  • AngioDynamics, Inc.
  • C. R. Bard, Inc.
  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Baxter International Inc.
  • NIPRO Medical Corporation
  • NxStage Medical, Inc.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
  • DaVita Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/9vpqsm/global?w=4.


© Business Wire 2018
