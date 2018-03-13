Log in
Global Hemp-Based Food Market Report 2018: Seed Oil, Whole Hemp Seed, Hulled Hemp Seed, Protein powder & Others 2016-2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

0
03/13/2018 | 02:10pm EDT

The "Hemp-Based Food Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts up to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report predicts the global hemp-based food market to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

The report on hemp-based food market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hemp-based food market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, the report is collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's Five Forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hemp-based food market over the period of 2016 to 2024. Further, the author's Growth Matrix given in the report brings an insight on the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Segment Covered

The global hemp-based food market is segmented on the basis of type and applications.

Global Hemp-based Food Market by Type

  • Hemp Seed Oil
  • Whole Hemp Seed
  • Hulled Hemp Seed
  • Hemp Protein Powder
  • Others

Global Hemp-based Food Market by Applications

  • Supermarkets
  • Convenience Stores
  • Others

Company Profiles

  • Agropro
  • Hempco
  • Nutiva
  • Manitoba Harvest
  • Braham & Murray
  • GIGO Food
  • Naturally Splendid
  • Elixinol
  • Mettrum Originals
  • Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hqm87p/global_hempbased?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
