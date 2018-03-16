Global Heparin Market Will Reach USD 10,929.51 Million by 2023: Zion Market Research

New York, NY, March 15, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled “Heparin Market by Product Type (Unfractionated Heparin, Low Molecular Weight Heparin and Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin), by Source (Bovine and Porcine) and by Formulation into Oral and Parental: Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 - 2023”. According to the report, global heparin market was valued at approximately USD 9.98 billion in 2017 and is expected to generate revenue of around USD 14.32 billion by end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of around 6.20% between 2017 and 2023.

Heparin is a disaccharide anticoagulant or blood thinner that prevents the formation of blood clots and is produced in the body by mast cells and basophils. It is stored within mast cells and is secreted at the injury site. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of diseases that lead to the formation of clots and the slow rise in heparin supply are expected to prospect market growth to an extent. In the late 1990s, bovine heparin was removed from the US market due to concerns about adulteration. However, due to the shortage of porcine heparin, the US FDA had to reconsider the introduction of bovine heparin in the market.

Browse through 90 Tables & 19 Figures spread over 110 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Heparin Market: By Product Type, Source, Share, Demand Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2023”.

The extensive use of heparin as an anti-inflammatory and antitumor agent will drive the prospects for market growth until the end of the forecast period. The anti-inflammatory activity of heparin that prevents the metastatic spread of tumor cells is a new finding. Heparin exhibits this activity by neutralizing cationic mediators, inhibiting adhesion molecules, and inhibiting heparanase. Increasing cases of deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) have been prophesied to set the tone for a valuable growth in the market. In the U.K., one in every 1,000 individuals is affected by DVT each year, as per the National Health Service (NHS) data.

The heparin market is segmented on the basis of product type into unfractionated heparin, low molecular weight heparin, and ultra-low molecular weight heparin. Low molecular weight heparin segment accounted for a larger share in the recent past and is a widely used heparin.

Based on source type the market is segmented into bovine and porcine. After its ban in the U.S. and Europe in the 90’s, bovine-sourced heparin had been proposed by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) to be reintroduced in the U.S.

North America dominates the heparin market. An estimated one-third of the DVT/PE patients in the U.S. have a recurrence within 10 years and nearly half of them could develop long-term complications. Increasing incidences of coagulation disorders and burgeoning geriatric population are prophesied to help the North American market to achieve a growth in the future. In 2015, it was estimated that more than $14 billion was spent on pressure ulcer management in the U.S.

Europe is the second largest regional market and is expected to show significant growth in the years to come. Nearly half a million deaths are reported in Europe each year due to the rising prevalence of coagulation disorders such as venous thromboembolism (VTE). This bolsters demand for heparin from the region.

The Asia-Pacific market is projected to have the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The probability of pulmonary embolism in India, according to the National Institute of Health Consensus, is close to a 20.0%, whereas the overall incidence of DVT after elective hip surgery is approximately a 45.0% to 70.0%.

Some of the key players in the heparin market are Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Sanofi, Pfizer, Inc., LEO Pharma A/S, Aspen, Baxter International, Inc., Syntex S.A., and Others. To gain market shares, the vendors are developing generic formulations for blood coagulation and other novel therapeutic areas.

This report segments the global heparin market as follows:

Global Heparin Market: Product Type Segment Analysis

Unfractionated Heparin (UFH)

Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Ultra-low Molecular Weight Heparin (ULMWH)

Global Heparin Market: Source Type Segment Analysis

Bovine

Porcine

Global Heparin Market: Formulation Type Segment Analysis

Oral

Parental

Global Heparin Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America The U.S.

Europe UK France Germany

Asia Pacific China Japan India

Latin America Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

