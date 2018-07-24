Global High Temperature Plastics Markets, 2024: Innovations - The Cornerstone of HTP Market Development

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Japan, Europe, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for High Temperature Plastics in US$ Million by the following Product Segments and End-Use Industries:
Product Segments
Fluoropolymers
Polyimides
High Performance PA
Polyphenylene Sulfides
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Polyketones
Polysulfones
End-Use Industries
Automobile
Electrical/Electronics
Chemical/Industrial
Aerospace
Medical
Others
The report also analyzes the High Temperature Plastics market for the total global, and the US, European and Rest of World regions in volume terms (Thousand lbs) by product segments.
The report profiles 84 companies including many key and niche players such as:
3M (USA)
Arkema Group (France)
Asahi Glass Company, Ltd. (Japan)
BASF SE (Germany)
Celanese Corporation (USA)
Chevron Phillips Chemical Company (USA)
China Lumena New Materials Corp. (China)
Covestro AG (Germany)
Daikin Industries Ltd. (Japan)
DIC Corporation (Japan)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
DSM Engineering Plastics (The Netherlands)
EMS-Grivory (Switzerland)
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Kuraray Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan)
Performance Plastics Ltd. (USA)
Polyplastics Co, Ltd. (Japan)
Radici Partecipazioni SpA (Italy)
SABIC (Saudi Arabia)
The Solvay Group (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)
Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan)
Victrex Plc (UK)
Key Topics Covered:
1. MARKET OVERVIEW A Prelude Resurgence in Global Economy Extends Optimistic Outlook High Temperature Plastics Market Sustains Growth Momentum Current & Future Analysis Analysis by Product Segment HTPs Make Conventional Material Obsolete Potential Opportunity from Extreme High Temperature Thermoplastics Innovations: Cornerstone of HTP Market Development Competitive Landscape
2. BRIEF OVERVIEW OF SELECT PRODUCT SEGMENTS Fluoropolymers Market Innovation Sustains PTFE Market PTFE Pricing Dynamics PolyVinylidine DiFluoride (PVDF) Market Regional Market Perspective End-Use Markets Spur Demand Fluoropolymer Pricing Trends in the Recent Past Falling Capacity of Resin Producers Results in Supply Shortage in Recent Past Fluoropolymer Raw Materials An Overview Regulations Affect Fluoropolymer Supply Competitive Landscape Polyimides Overview Strong Demand on Cards for Polyimide Films Polyimide Films Find Use in Medical Sector High Performance Polyamides Polyphthalamide Driving HPPA Growth Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market Impact of Recession End-Use Markets Fuel Growth Prospects Competitive Landscape Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP) Market Overview Unique Features to Enhance Consumption Aromatic Ketone Polymers Polyetheretherketones (PEEK) Polyaryletherketones (PAEKs)
3. A GLANCE AT SELECT END-USE MARKETS Electronics & Electrical Bright Future for HTPs in Electronics Next-Gen Advancements in LED Lighting Automotive An Introduction Focus on Reducing Vehicle Weight Innovative High-Temperature Thermoplastics for Car Interiors Under-the-Hood Components A Promising Market Auto Industry Remains Upbeat Aerospace Excellent Substitutes for Steel and Aluminum Medical/Healthcare
4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
5. PRODUCT LAUNCHES/INTRODUCTIONS DSM Enhances Water Management Range with ForTii Ace Polyamide Compound BASF Develops Semi-Crystalline Polyamide Polyonics Unveils New Family of Durable ESD-Safe Polyimide Label Materials Polykemi Introduces High Performing Plastic Compounds BASF Unveils Heat-Resistant Polyamide Ultramid Endure in Two Nepowertrain Applications DSM Introduces ForTii Ace Royal DSM Unveils Range of High Performance Polyamides Polyonics Launches LML for Automotive Applications Nexam Chemical Holding Launches NEXIMID HT-R Solvay Launches Kalix HPPA Series Solvay Unveils High Stiffness Grade PEEK-KetaSpire BASF Introduces Ultramid Comprising Renewable Resources CAPLINQ Corporation Announces Plans to Launch LINQTAPE Range of Polyamide Tapes
6. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY Arkema to Enhance Fluoropolymer (Kynar PVDF) Capacity BASF to Take Over Solvay's Global Polyamide Business DIC to Increase Production Capacity for PPS Compounds Dow Merges with DuPont Daikin to Take Over Heroflon BASF Raises Production Capacity of Compounding Plant Arkema Increases Production Capacity of Kynar PVDF in China RadiciGroup to Take Over Engineering Polymer Solutions Business of Invista BASF Sets Up Additional Production Line of Ultrason Polyarylsulfone Arkema Expands its Specialty Polyamides Production Capacities Bayer MaterialScience Starts Operating as Covestro Solvay Specialty Polymers Acquires Ryton PPS Business of Chevron Phillips Chemical Celanese Corporation Takes Over Cool Polymers Toray Industries Establishes First PSP Plant in South Korea Lanxess Establishes Polyamide Manufacturing Plant in Belgium DIC Announces Plans to Establish PPS Compounds Facility in China Celanese Corporation to Expand Production Facilities in China
7. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
8. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 84 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 107)