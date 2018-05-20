Global Highly Reactive Polyisobutylene Market - Demand from the Renewable Energy Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio
projects the global
highly reactive polyisobutylene market to post a CAGR of
over 5% during the forecast period. The rise in demand from
developing countries is a key driver, which is expected to positively
impact market growth during the period 2018-2022. The rise in demand for
highly reactive polyisobutylene from various end-user industries such as
automotive, construction, and medical from developing countries is
expected to drive market growth.
In this report, Technavio highlights the increase in demand from the
renewable energy industry as one of the key emerging trends to drive the
global highly reactive polyisobutylene market:
Increase in demand from the renewable energy
industry
There is an increase in demand from the renewable energy industry owing
to the declining costs of solar technologies and increasing awareness of
a carbon-constrained future. The growth of the renewable energy industry
is driven by the voluntary procurement of solar plants by corporations
and utilities.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for specialty
chemicals research, “The global levelized cost of electricity
of the solar photovoltaic generation has decreased by more than 200%
since 2009. Highly reactive polyisobutylene is used as a sealant in PV
systems. It is used as edge sealing for solar thermal collectors and
thin film modules. It is also used for junction box potting and framing
of PV modules in solar systems. Therefore, the growth of solar energy is
quite promising for the highly reactive polyisobutylene market.”
Market segmentation and analysis through 2022
This market research report segments the global
highly reactive polyisobutylene market by application
(additives, automotive, and others), and key regions (the Americas,
APAC, and EMEA).
The additives segment accounted for 67% of the market in 2017, followed
by the automotive segment. The additives segment is expected to increase
its market share by a further 1% over the forecast period while the
other two segments will see a commensurate decrease in their market
share.
In 2017, the global highly reactive polyisobutylene market was led by
APAC which accounted for 41% share followed by the Americas and EMEA
respectively. APAC is expected to witness an increase of more than 1%
over the forecast period, while the other two regions will see a
corresponding decline in their market share.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
