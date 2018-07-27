Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.19% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market 2018-2022"
The analysts forecast the Global Home Improvement Ventilation and
Drainage Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the period
2018-2022.
Home improvement refers to building, repairing or modifying things with
or without the direct assistance of professionals or experts. Customers
of home improvement retailers are DIYers, DIFM, and professionals.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market. To
calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated
from the sales of products through home improvement specialty stores.
One trend affecting this market is the increasing involvement of women
in home improvement activities. In the last decade, work culture was
broadly segmented in gender, where crafting, design, and art projects
were commonly undertaken by women, while other home improvement
activities such as home repair and woodwork were done by men.
One driver influencing this market is the increasing focus on clean
sanitation facilities and growing drainage problem. This in turn, will
boost the demand for home improvement drainage products.
The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the
increasing aging population and growth in the home rental market. The
number of consumers aged 65 and above is increasing due to the rising
median age of a country or region and growing life expectancy and/or
declining birth rates.
Companies Mentioned
-
Ace Hardware
-
ADEO
-
Home Depot
-
Kingfisher
-
Lowe's
