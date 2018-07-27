Log in
Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 6.19% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 06:39pm CEST

The "Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Home Improvement Ventilation and Drainage Products Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.19% during the period 2018-2022.

Home improvement refers to building, repairing or modifying things with or without the direct assistance of professionals or experts. Customers of home improvement retailers are DIYers, DIFM, and professionals.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global home improvement ventilation and drainage products market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of products through home improvement specialty stores.

One trend affecting this market is the increasing involvement of women in home improvement activities. In the last decade, work culture was broadly segmented in gender, where crafting, design, and art projects were commonly undertaken by women, while other home improvement activities such as home repair and woodwork were done by men.

One driver influencing this market is the increasing focus on clean sanitation facilities and growing drainage problem. This in turn, will boost the demand for home improvement drainage products.

The report states that one challenge affecting this market is the increasing aging population and growth in the home rental market. The number of consumers aged 65 and above is increasing due to the rising median age of a country or region and growing life expectancy and/or declining birth rates.

Companies Mentioned

  • Ace Hardware
  • ADEO
  • Home Depot
  • Kingfisher
  • Lowe's

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Market Segmentation By Product

08. Market Segmentation By Type Of Customer

09. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Decision Framework

12. Drivers And Challenges

13. Market Trends

14. Vendor Landscape

15. Vendor Analysis

16. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/8tj4hm/global_home?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
