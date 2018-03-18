Global Hospital Stretchers Market - Growth Forecast and Market Overview | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
hospital stretchers market. This new report will provide
detailed market insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hospital stretchers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The new report will follow up on Technavio’s previous global hospital
stretchers market report, presenting an in-depth analysis of the
industry regarding the performance of prominent drivers and the recent
trends that are being witnessed in the industry. It will also provide
insight into the challenges that are anticipated to impede market growth.
The updated research report on the global hospital stretchers market is
an integral part of Technavio’s orthopedics
and medical devices portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive
range of market research reports on the orthopedics and medical devices
market, encompassing different regions and top industry segments. Some
of the topics covered include joint reconstruction, eye care surgical,
brachytherapy devices, and operating table.
Global market growth opportunities
Technavio’s previous report on the global hospital
stretchers market projected that the Americas was the largest
market for hospital stretchers. A major factor that contributed to the
growth of the market in this region was the rise in geriatric population
that in turn led to an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases
such as obesity, gastrointestinal problems, and osteoporosis among the
populace.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The growth of the global hospital stretchers market can be attributed
to the increasing incidences of cardiovascular disorders, obesity, and
other chronic illnesses that lead to an increase in the number of
bariatric surgeries and minimally invasive surgeries. This increase in
the number of bariatric and MI surgeries will indirectly propel the
global demand for hospital stretchers in the coming years.”
Technavio’s new report on the global hospital stretchers market will
evaluate the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past
four years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Key factors driving the market growth
-
Competitive landscape and revenue share analysis of the key players
-
Market opportunity analysis and factors impeding growth
Technavio’s report on the global hospital
stretchers market for the period 2018-2022 is available to order
now and will be delivered within one week of purchase.
