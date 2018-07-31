Log in
Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2018-2022 | Bottled Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

07/31/2018 | 04:36pm CEST

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio, the global hot and cold water dispensers market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period. The easy access to hot and cold water to encourage higher consumption is one of the key factors triggering the growth of the market.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180731005651/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hot and cold water dispensers mar ...

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hot and cold water dispensers market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This research report titled Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2018-2022 provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

The market research analysis categorizes the global hot and cold water dispensers market into the following products:

  • Bottled
  • Plumbed-in

The bottled hot and cold water dispensers segment had a market share of 66% in 2017 and is expected to decline to 65% by 2022, thus displaying a 1.55% decrease in market share.

Global hot and cold water dispensers market: Top emerging trend

Adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers is an emerging trend in the home, kitchen, and large appliances space. With several manufacturers coming out with energy-efficient products, the demand for energy-efficient electronic appliances, including hot and cold water dispensers is increasing. Moreover, different energy departments set diverse appliance standards to which the competitors comply, making them competent in developing new and more energy efficient electronic appliances. Such practices not only conserve energy but also drives the overall energy efficient appliances including hot and cold water dispensers industry.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following topics:

Executive Report

  • Market Outline
  • Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market Overview

Market Insights

  • Market Sizing and Forecasts
  • Market Growth
  • Market Drivers and Challenges
  • Key Emerging Trends

Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
  • Key leading countries
  • Market segmentation by product (bottled and plumbed-in)
  • Market segmentation by end-user (commercial users and residential users)

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Competitive scenario
  • Analysis of top vendors (Angel Springs, CELLI, Culligan, Haier, Honeywell International, Voltas)

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].


© Business Wire 2018
