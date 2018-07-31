Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2018-2022 | Bottled Segment Dominates the Global Market | Technavio

According to the latest market research report released by Technavio,
the global hot and cold water dispensers market is expected to
accelerate at a CAGR close to 9% during the forecast period. The easy
access to hot and cold water to encourage higher consumption is one of
the key factors triggering the growth of the market.
This research report titled ‘Global
Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market 2018-2022’ provides an
in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market
trends. It also includes an up-to-date analysis and forecasts for
various market segments and all geographical regions.
The market research analysis categorizes the global hot and cold water
dispensers market into the following products:
The bottled hot and cold water dispensers segment had a market share of
66% in 2017 and is expected to decline to 65% by 2022, thus displaying a
1.55% decrease in market share.
Global hot and cold water dispensers market: Top emerging trend
Adoption of energy-efficient hot and cold water dispensers is an
emerging trend in the home, kitchen, and large appliances space. With
several manufacturers coming out with energy-efficient products, the
demand for energy-efficient electronic appliances, including hot and
cold water dispensers is increasing. Moreover, different energy
departments set diverse appliance standards to which the competitors
comply, making them competent in developing new and more energy
efficient electronic appliances. Such practices not only conserve energy
but also drives the overall energy efficient appliances including hot
and cold water dispensers industry.
Technavio’s report provides expert market research on the following
topics:
Executive Report
-
Market Outline
-
Global Hot and Cold Water Dispensers Market Overview
Market Insights
-
Market Sizing and Forecasts
-
Market Growth
-
Market Drivers and Challenges
-
Key Emerging Trends
Market Segmentation Analysis
-
Regional comparison (APAC, Americas, and EMEA)
-
Key leading countries
-
Market segmentation by product (bottled and plumbed-in)
-
Market segmentation by end-user (commercial users and residential
users)
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
-
Analysis of top vendors (Angel Springs, CELLI, Culligan, Haier,
Honeywell International, Voltas)
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
