Global Hotel Logistics Market - Trends, Drivers, and Growth Analysis | Technavio

The global
hotel logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 3%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005047/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hotel logistics market 2018-2022 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The report categorizes the global
hotel logistics market by service type, including FF&E, OS&E, and
GS&E. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market
in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies
such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2
Technavio reports and get the third for free.
Market driver: growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand
for professional hotel logistics services
Hotel facilities vary in size, cost, and function. Social function
services, conference facilities, business centers, swimming pool, and
childcare are some of the facilities provided by hotels. Aggressive
branding strategies adopted by key players are driving the hotel
industry market. The hotel industry in North America is the fastest and
largest growing in the world. Countries such as the US consist of a
number of budget hotels. The US has some of the famous city destinations
that is driving the hotel industry in the region.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for logistics
research, “The demand for professional hotel logistics services
that offer high-end logistics and supply chain solutions with VAS such
as packaging, management information system services in the logistics
supply chain, is witnessing tremendous growth. The hotel logistics
services are being outsourced by hotels to third-party logistics service
providers as they provide specialized service.”
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Market trend: technology advances in transportation sector
Advanced fleet management systems (FMS) gathers the required data for
users when connected to the vehicle’s onboard computer. Vehicle mileage
and fuel consumption data is gathered into a global statistics scheme.
Vehicle tracking component is the major function in fleet management
systems. Even though it is a GPS-based system, it can be based on a
cellular triangulation platform. The information gathered from the
vehicle speed, location, and direction; it is transmitted to a fleet
management software application. This helps hotel logistics service
providers in tracking the shipment and provide real-time information.
Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn
how Technavio can help
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the players in the global
hotel logistics market
-
DB Schenker
-
Kuehne + Nagel
-
TIBA
-
UPS
-
UniGroup Logistics
Get a sample copy of the global
hotel logistics market report free of cost
Access Technavio’s continuously growing computing
devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of
markets.
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005047/en/