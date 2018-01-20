Global Hotel Logistics Market - Trends, Drivers, and Growth Analysis | Technavio

The global hotel logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005047/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global hotel logistics market 2018-2022 under their transportation and logistics library. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global hotel logistics market by service type, including FF&E, OS&E, and GS&E. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: growing hotel industry worldwide and surging demand for professional hotel logistics services

Hotel facilities vary in size, cost, and function. Social function services, conference facilities, business centers, swimming pool, and childcare are some of the facilities provided by hotels. Aggressive branding strategies adopted by key players are driving the hotel industry market. The hotel industry in North America is the fastest and largest growing in the world. Countries such as the US consist of a number of budget hotels. The US has some of the famous city destinations that is driving the hotel industry in the region.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for logistics research, “The demand for professional hotel logistics services that offer high-end logistics and supply chain solutions with VAS such as packaging, management information system services in the logistics supply chain, is witnessing tremendous growth. The hotel logistics services are being outsourced by hotels to third-party logistics service providers as they provide specialized service.”

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: technology advances in transportation sector

Advanced fleet management systems (FMS) gathers the required data for users when connected to the vehicle’s onboard computer. Vehicle mileage and fuel consumption data is gathered into a global statistics scheme. Vehicle tracking component is the major function in fleet management systems. Even though it is a GPS-based system, it can be based on a cellular triangulation platform. The information gathered from the vehicle speed, location, and direction; it is transmitted to a fleet management software application. This helps hotel logistics service providers in tracking the shipment and provide real-time information.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the players in the global hotel logistics market

DB Schenker

Kuehne + Nagel

TIBA

UPS

UniGroup Logistics

Get a sample copy of the global hotel logistics market report free of cost

Access Technavio’s continuously growing computing devices research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at [email protected].

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180120005047/en/