Global Humectants Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2027 by Type, Source, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Humectants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Humectants Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.

Some of the prominent trends that the market is Rise in Consumer Demand for Low-Calorie and Healthier Food & Beverage Products, Increase in Demand for Natural Ingredients and Technological advances in the field of cosmetics and food industry.

Based on Type, the market is categorized into Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS) & Polysaccharides, Glycerol, Glycols, Sugar Alcohols, Proteins, Polysaccharides, Acids, Alcohol, Urea, Sorbitol and Aloevera and Other Types.

Amongst Source, the market is categorized into Natural and Synthetic. Natural segment is sub divided into Animal-Based and Plant-Based.

By Application, the market is categorized into Pharmaceuticals, Oral & Personal Care Products, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Paints and Coatings and Other Applications. Food & Beverages segment is sub divided into Functional & Nutritional Foods, Bakery & Confectionery Products, Beverages and Others Food & Beverages.

Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

4 Humectants Market, By Type

5 Humectants Market, By Source

6 Humectants Market, By Application

7 Humectants Market, By Geography

8 Key Player Activities

9 Leading Companies

Ashland Global Holdings Inc

The DOW Chemical Company

Barentz

Corbion N.V.

Brenntag AG

Batory Foods

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Cargill

BASF SE

Roquette Frres

Ingredion Incorporated

The Ransdal Corporation

Penta Manufacturer

Fooding Group Limited

Acme-Hardesty Company

Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6kzf6v/global_humectants?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180803005481/en/