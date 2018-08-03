Global Humectants Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2027 by Type, Source, Application and Geography - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Humectants Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2027"
The Global Humectants Market is poised to grow strong during the
forecast period 2017 to 2027.
Some of the prominent trends that the market is Rise in Consumer Demand
for Low-Calorie and Healthier Food & Beverage Products, Increase in
Demand for Natural Ingredients and Technological advances in the field
of cosmetics and food industry.
Based on Type, the market is categorized into Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS)
& Polysaccharides, Glycerol, Glycols, Sugar Alcohols, Proteins,
Polysaccharides, Acids, Alcohol, Urea, Sorbitol and Aloevera and Other
Types.
Amongst Source, the market is categorized into Natural and Synthetic.
Natural segment is sub divided into Animal-Based and Plant-Based.
By Application, the market is categorized into Pharmaceuticals, Oral &
Personal Care Products, Food & Beverages, Animal Feed, Paints and
Coatings and Other Applications. Food & Beverages segment is sub divided
into Functional & Nutritional Foods, Bakery & Confectionery Products,
Beverages and Others Food & Beverages.
Report Highlights
-
The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market
trends to identify the investment opportunities
-
Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base
numbers
-
Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries
-
Key developments and strategies observed in the market
-
Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other
trends
-
In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players
-
Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027
-
Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
4 Humectants Market, By Type
5 Humectants Market, By Source
6 Humectants Market, By Application
7 Humectants Market, By Geography
8 Key Player Activities
9 Leading Companies
-
Ashland Global Holdings Inc
-
The DOW Chemical Company
-
Barentz
-
Corbion N.V.
-
Brenntag AG
-
Batory Foods
-
E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company
-
Archer Daniels Midland Company
-
Cargill
-
BASF SE
-
Roquette Frres
-
Ingredion Incorporated
-
The Ransdal Corporation
-
Penta Manufacturer
-
Fooding Group Limited
-
Acme-Hardesty Company
-
Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Co. Ltd.
