Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/17/2018 | 07:11pm CET

The "Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid lead-acid battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid lead-acid battery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hybrid lead-acid battery. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers. Remote locations often experience electricity imbalances due to the poor grid connectivity in telecom towers. This drives the demand for hybrid power systems and efficient energy supply. The installation of hybrid power systems results in reduced carbon emissions in comparison to legacy power systems. They are cost-effective to cope with economic downturns and highly reliable.

Key vendors

  • Ecoult
  • The Furukawa Battery

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

  • Market outline
  • Global lead-acid battery market: Overview
  • Global ultracapacitors market: Overview
  • Hybrid lead-acid battery overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

  • Market sizing 2017
  • Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Grid energy storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

  • Geographical segmentation
  • Regional comparison
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers
  • Rising number of vendors and collaborations
  • Growth of electric vehicle market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxdgrg/global_hybrid?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:25p THE LAW OFFICES OF VINCENT WONG : Notifies Investors of a Complaint on Behalf of Entellus Medical, Inc. Shareholders Concerning the Sale of the Company to Stryker Corporation – ENTL
07:24p SOLBRIGHT GROUP INC : Solbright Group Inc. Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Results
07:23p NORTH AMERICAN NICKEL : Provides Maniitsoq Project Update and Strategy for 2018 Exploration
07:23p WEPOWER : Teams up with Estonian Energy Retail Company 220Energia to Develop Blockchain Powered Energy Retail Services
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY G1 THERAPEUTICS INC (NASDAQ : GTHX) – Insider Sold 3,776 shares of Stock
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY INSIGNIA SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ : ISIG) – Major Shareholder Bought 1,132,713 shares of Stock
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY PUTNAM HIGH INCOME SECURITIES FUND (NYSE : PCF) – Major Shareholder Bought 13,750 shares of Stock
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY YORK WATER CO (NASDAQ : YORW) – Director Bought 27 shares of Stock
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY CINTAS CO. (NASDAQ : CTAS) – Insider Sold 12,386 shares of Stock
07:22p INSIDER TRADING ACTIVITY YORK WATER CO (NASDAQ : YORW) – VP Bought 1 shares of Stock
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1GARMIN : GARMIN : reg; earns two Supplier of the Year awards from Embraer
2INGENICO GROUP : INGENICO : Group reaches an agreement to acquire Paymark, a New Zealand leader in payment pro..
3GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY : GENERAL ELECTRIC : The Bad Bet That Insurers Can't Shake
4RWE : RWE AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
5ALSTOM : ALSTOM SA: Alstom's orders and sales for the first nine months of 2017/18

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.