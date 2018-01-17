Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The global hybrid lead-acid battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.16%
during the period 2018-2022.
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the
global hybrid lead-acid battery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the
market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales
of hybrid lead-acid battery. The report also includes a discussion of
the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of
hybrid power systems in telecom towers. Remote locations often
experience electricity imbalances due to the poor grid connectivity in
telecom towers. This drives the demand for hybrid power systems and
efficient energy supply. The installation of hybrid power systems
results in reduced carbon emissions in comparison to legacy power
systems. They are cost-effective to cope with economic downturns and
highly reliable.
Key vendors
-
Ecoult
-
The Furukawa Battery
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
-
Market outline
-
Global lead-acid battery market: Overview
-
Global ultracapacitors market: Overview
-
Hybrid lead-acid battery overview
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
-
Market sizing 2017
-
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
-
Segmentation by end-user
-
Comparison by end-user
-
Grid energy storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
-
Market opportunity by end-user
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
-
Geographical segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
-
Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
-
Implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers
-
Rising number of vendors and collaborations
-
Growth of electric vehicle market
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
-
Overview
-
Landscape disruption
-
Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
