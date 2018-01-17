Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market Report 2018-2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Hybrid Lead-Acid Battery Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hybrid lead-acid battery market to grow at a CAGR of 15.16% during the period 2018-2022.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global hybrid lead-acid battery market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of hybrid lead-acid battery. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers. Remote locations often experience electricity imbalances due to the poor grid connectivity in telecom towers. This drives the demand for hybrid power systems and efficient energy supply. The installation of hybrid power systems results in reduced carbon emissions in comparison to legacy power systems. They are cost-effective to cope with economic downturns and highly reliable.

Key vendors

Ecoult

The Furukawa Battery

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline

Global lead-acid battery market: Overview

Global ultracapacitors market: Overview

Hybrid lead-acid battery overview

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Grid energy storage - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Automotive - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Implementation of hybrid power systems in telecom towers

Rising number of vendors and collaborations

Growth of electric vehicle market

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fxdgrg/global_hybrid?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180117006224/en/