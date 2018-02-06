Log in
Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market 2017-2025 - Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

0
02/06/2018

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global hypercholesterolemia drugs market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Changes in lifestyle pattern such as the adoption of a sedentary form, increasing rate alcohol consumption and change in dietary pattern are driving the growth of hypercholesterolemia drugs market. For the purpose of the study hypercholesterolemia drugs market is segmented on the basis of drug class such as HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors/ statins, bile acid sequestrants, fibrates, cholesterol absorption inhibitors, others drugs. It is studied that, currently HMG-CoA reductase inhibitors/ statins held largest market share because statins are commonly prescribed drug class due to their safety and effectiveness in lowering cholesterol.

In the base year 2016, North America dominated the global hypercholesterolemia drugs market due to the large number of target population, rise in geriatric population, increase in number of obese population with increase in risk of cardiovascular disease are prime contributors in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific will grow significantly during forecast period due to changing lifestyle and growing healthcare awareness that would assist the growth of hypercholesterolemia drugs market.

The market is currently dominated by few players such as AbbVie Inc., Aegerion Pharmaceuticals, Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Sanofi S.A., Shore Therapeutics, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals and other.

Key Market Movements:

  • Some factors such as increase in number of obese population, growing geriatric population, rising healthcare awareness and growing incidence of cardiovascular disease are primarily driving the growth of hypercholesterolemia drugs market globally.
  • Promising pipeline molecules, rising incidence of hypercholesterolemia and changing lifestyle pattern is expected to assist market growth during forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Preface
1.1 Report Description
1.2 Research Scope
1.3 Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market Snapshot
2.2 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market, by Drugs Class
2.3 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market Share, by Geography, 2016 (Value %)

Chapter 3 Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market Analysis
3.1 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market Overview
3.2 Market Dynamics
3.2.1 Market Drivers
3.2.2 Challenges
3.2.3 Opportunities
3.3 Pipeline Analysis of Hypercholesterolemia Drugs
3.4 Guidelines for Management of Hypercholesterolemia
3.5 Attractive Investment Proposition
3.6 Competitive Landscape of Key Players in Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market

Chapter 4 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market, by Drugs Class
4.1 Overview
4.2 Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market, by Drugs Class
4.3 Top 3 Countries
4.4 HMG-CoA Reductase Inhibitors/ Statins
4.5 Bile Acid Sequestrants
4.6 Fibrates
4.7 Cholesterol Absorption Inhibitors
4.8 Other

Chapter 5 Global Hypercholesterolemia Drugs Market, By Geography

Chapter 6 Company Profiles

  • AbbVie Inc.
  • Aegerion Pharmaceuticals
  • Amgen Inc.
  • AstraZeneca
  • Eli Lilly and Company
  • Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.
  • Pfizer Inc.
  • Sanofi S.A.
  • Shore Therapeutics, Inc.
  • Teva Pharmaceuticals

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/vblt47/global?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
