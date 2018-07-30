Log in
Global Image Sensor Market by Technology, Processing Type, Operating Spectrum, Array Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/30/2018 | 01:48pm EDT

The "Image Sensor Market by Technology, by Processing Type, by Operating Spectrum, by Array Type, by Application by Geography - Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast, 2013 - 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global image sensors market is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2023. Rising demand for dual-camera mobile phones, development of low-power and compact complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image sensors, and increased use of image sensing devices in biometric applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the image sensor market.

In terms of technology, the image sensors market has been categorized into CMOS and charge-coupled device (CCD). The CMOS technology has been contributing higher revenue to the industry, with an estimated share of more than 65% in 2017. It is because of the increasing adoption of the CMOS technology by the market players owing to the several advantages offered by it, including lower power consumption, faster frame rate, easier on-chip integration, and lower fabrication cost.

During the forecast period, the market for linear image sensors is expected to grow at a higher rate than that for area image sensors, because of the increasing utility of these sensors in applications that demand both speed and high image quality, such as multifunction printers, scanners, copiers, bar code readers, and cash machines. The increased demand for bar code scanners used in areas of production, sales, and distribution has led to the growth of the linear image sensor market in recent years.

Key Findings

  • APAC continues to be the largest market for image sensors
  • Rising demand for dual-camera mobile phones is the key growth driver
  • Increasing application of image sensors in automobiles offers lucrative opportunities to the market players

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 9. RoW Market Size & Forecast

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

  • Sony Corporation
  • Panasonic Corporation
  • Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
  • Omnivision Technologies Inc.
  • Canon Inc.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V.
  • Toshiba Corporation
  • SK Hynix Inc.
  • ON Semiconductor Corporation
  • Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6tvh7z/global_image?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
