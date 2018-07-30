Global Image Sensor Market by Technology, Processing Type, Operating Spectrum, Array Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast to 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Image
Global image sensors market is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2023.
Rising demand for dual-camera mobile phones, development of low-power
and compact complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) image
sensors, and increased use of image sensing devices in biometric
applications are some of the major factors driving the growth of the
image sensor market.
In terms of technology, the image sensors market has been categorized
into CMOS and charge-coupled device (CCD). The CMOS technology has been
contributing higher revenue to the industry, with an estimated share of
more than 65% in 2017. It is because of the increasing adoption of the
CMOS technology by the market players owing to the several advantages
offered by it, including lower power consumption, faster frame rate,
easier on-chip integration, and lower fabrication cost.
During the forecast period, the market for linear image sensors is
expected to grow at a higher rate than that for area image sensors,
because of the increasing utility of these sensors in applications that
demand both speed and high image quality, such as multifunction
printers, scanners, copiers, bar code readers, and cash machines. The
increased demand for bar code scanners used in areas of production,
sales, and distribution has led to the growth of the linear image sensor
market in recent years.
Key Findings
-
APAC continues to be the largest market for image sensors
-
Rising demand for dual-camera mobile phones is the key growth driver
-
Increasing application of image sensors in automobiles offers
lucrative opportunities to the market players
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1. Research Background
Chapter 2. Research Methodology
Chapter 3. Executive Summary
Chapter 4. Introduction
Chapter 5. Global Market Size And Forecast
Chapter 6. North America Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 7. Europe Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 8. APAC Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 9. RoW Market Size & Forecast
Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
-
Sony Corporation
-
Panasonic Corporation
-
Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
-
Omnivision Technologies Inc.
-
Canon Inc.
-
STMicroelectronics N.V.
-
Toshiba Corporation
-
SK Hynix Inc.
-
ON Semiconductor Corporation
-
Hamamatsu Photonics K.K.
