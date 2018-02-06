Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Global Immunohistochemistry Market 2016-2017 & 2025 - Analysis, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/06/2018 | 10:53am CET

Dublin, Feb. 06, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Immunohistochemistry Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2017 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global immunohistochemistry market was valued at US$ 1,555.2 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 2,986.4 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 7.19% from 2017 to 2025.

The antigen-antibody reaction can be visualized with an optical microscope. Traditional immunodetectors use the 3 step Biotin-Streptavidin-Enzyme technique; however, recent technological advancement has developed the polydetectors and cytodetectors kits that employ tandem hyperlabelling technology to directly label immunoglobulins with enzymes, resulting into reproducible and consistent immunostaining for all types of nuclear, cytoplasmic and membranal antigens in different types of tissues or cells.

In 2016, antibodies segment dominated the market due to key market drivers such as increasing demand for personalized medication and technological advancement in biologicals for the treatment of chronic diseases. Reagents segment will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to steadily increasing number of diagnostic centers and public private partnership to combat life threatening diseases by setting research and development centers.

In 2016, diagnostics dominated the application classification due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases and increasing public health awareness resulting in the rising number of diagnostics centers. Drug testing segment will be the fastest growing application throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, due to the factors such as rising incidences of drug related adverse events and study the microbe metabolism due to increasing incidence of multiple drug resistance bacterial infections.

In 2016, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, matured biotechnology market and increasing commercialization of the immunohistochemistry products and developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific will be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period 2017-2025, majorly due to factors such as high competition due to presence of existing and budding biopharmaceutical manufacturers involved in producing immunohistochemistry reagents and equipment in these regions and supportive regulatory environment for immunohistochemistry products.

Key Market Movements:

  • Rising prevalence of chronic diseases
  • Steadily increasing diagnostic centers due to growing awareness of physicians
  • Supportive regulatory environment for immunohistochemistry products
  • Technological advancement in the tissue processing systems and staining reagents to identify biomarkers related to malignant tumors

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Preface
1.1. Report Scope and Description
1.2. Research Methodology

Chapter 2. Executive Summary
2.1. Global Immunohistochemistry Market Portraiture
2.1.1. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product, 2016
2.1.2. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application, 2016
2.1.3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Geography, 2016

Chapter 3. Global Immunohistochemistry Market: Market Dynamics and Future Outlook
3.1. Market Overview
3.2. Drivers
3.3. Challenges
3.4. Opportunities
3.5. Attractive Investment Proposition, by Geography
3.6. Competitive Landscape
3.6.1. Competitive Landscape, by Key Players, 2016

Chapter 4. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)
4.1. Overview
4.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Product
4.3. Antibodies
4.3.1. Primary Antibodies
4.3.2. Secondary Antibodies
4.4. Equipment
4.4.1. Slide Staining Systems
4.4.2. Tissue Microarrays
4.4.3. Tissue Processing Systems
4.4.4. Slide Scanners
4.4.5. Others
4.5. Reagents
4.5.1. Histological Stains
4.5.2. Blocking Sera and Reagents
4.5.3. Chromogenic Substrates
4.5.4. Fixation Reagents
4.5.5. Stabilizers
4.5.6. Organic Solvents
4.5.7. Proteolytic Enzymes
4.5.8. Diluents
4.6. Kits

Chapter 5. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)
5.1. Overview
5.2. Attractive Investment Proposition: Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Application
5.3. Diagnostics
5.3.1. Cancer
5.3.2. Infectious Diseases
5.3.3. Cardiovascular Diseases
5.3.4. Autoimmune Diseases
5.3.5. Diabetes Mellitus
5.3.6. Nephrological Diseases
5.4. Drug Testing

Chapter 6. Global Immunohistochemistry Market, by Geography, 2015 - 2025 (US$ Mn)

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

  • Abcam plc.
  • Agilent Technologies, Inc.
  • Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
  • BioSB
  • Cell Signaling Technology, Inc.
  • Danaher Corporation
  • F.Hoffman La-Roche Ltd
  • Merck Millipore Corporation
  • Perkin Elmer, Inc.
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qgf28m/global?w=12


CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
         Laura Wood, Senior Manager
         [email protected]
         For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
         For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
         For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
         Related Topics: In Vitro Diagnostics

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:05a LENOVO : Datacentrix takes the honour of hosting annual Barloworld Tech Day
11:04a THE ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND PLC : - Stabilisation Notice
11:03a Boeing signs nearly $1 billion of services deals, eyes $50 billion target
11:03a Japan Tobacco to launch new smokeless product this year
11:03a GLOBAL PEPTIC ULCER DRUGS MARKET 2017-2025 : A Highly Competitive Market Comprising a Large Number of Players
11:03a GLOBAL OSTEOPOROSIS TREATMENT MARKET 2017-2025 : Key Players are Allergan, Amgen, Actavis, Eli Lilly and Co, F.Hoffmann La Roche, GSK, Merck, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer &Teva
11:02a TECHNOPOLIS OYJ : Publication of Technopolis Financial Statement Release 2017
11:02a ITOCHU : Smart battery business signs deal to supply in Japan
11:02a Global $33.2 Bn Pharmaceutical Filtration Market 2017-2025 - Focus on Microfiltration, Ultrafiltration, Nanofiltration and Other Techniques
11:01a YPO to Host World’s Top Business Leaders and Innovators at 2018 YPO EDGE in Singapore
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRBUS SE : German industrial union, employers reach pace-setting pay deal
2PANDORA : PANDORA : REPORTS 15% REVENUE GROWTH IN LOCAL CURRENCY FOR 2017 AND 37.3% EBITDA MARGIN
3BP : BP's profits surge as it leaves downturn behind
4CIRRUS LOGIC, INC. : Apple supplier Cirrus plunges after disappointing results
5DRDGOLD LTD. : DRDGOLD : releases forecast and pro forma financial information for WRTRP acquisition

HOT NEWS
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.