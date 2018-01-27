Global Industrial Chain Drivers Market - Top 3 Trends by Technavio

Technavio’s latest market research report on the global
industrial chain drivers market provides an analysis of the most
important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technavio
defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to
significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005013/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global industrial chain drives market 2018-2022 under their industrial automation library.
According to Technavio analysts, the global industrial chain drivers
market will grow at a CAGR of above 3% during the forecast period. The
growing end-user investments in APAC is a major factor driving the
market’s growth.
Due to the growing investments in the end-user industries, the demand
for industrial chain drivers market in APAC has increased. Factors that
support the high growth potential of industrial chain drive
manufacturers in Asia are the availability of low-cost raw-materials,
easy availability of labor resources, advantageous demographic
conditions, high demand for industrial products, and low manufacturing
costs. Asia has encouraged end-user companies from developed region
invest in new projects, which will provide ample opportunities for the
adoption of industrial chain drives, apart from the advantage of low
manufacturing costs.
Rise in mergers and acquisitions: a key trend
in the market
M&A and market alliances between vendors will provide considerable
market growth momentum for industrial chain drives during the forecast
period. Through more investments in new avenues to sustain a competitive
advantage over the other key industrial chain manufacturers, chain and
sprocket manufacturers are trying to expand their businesses in
developing regions. The aim is to enhance revenue growth and provide
advanced chain drives in the market. To explore indigenous markets, some
international vendors are establishing strategic alliances and
partnerships with local vendors. With the aim of expanding their
business in these foreign markets and establishing a global presence,
many chain drive players in APAC, especially in China, are being
acquired by European and North American manufacturers.
“In the market, large vendors are acquiring smaller and local
vendors. To reinforce their presence in the global industrial chain
drives market, players such as TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN are acquiring or making
new contracts. During the forecast period, successful acquisitions by
key players in the market are likely to increase and strengthen market
growth. For commercial positioning of the vendor and to enhance its
sales, M&As will provide an effective platform,” says a senior
analyst at Technavio for research on automation.
Global industrial chain drivers market
segmentation
This market research report segments the global
industrial chain drivers market into the following two major
end-users (industrial sector and agricultural sector) and three major
regions (Americas, APAC, and EMEA).
Oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, food and beverage, and metals
and mining covers the industrial sector. The agricultural sector covers
the mobile and non-mobile machinery used in agricultural applications.
