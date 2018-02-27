Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2018-2023 with Discussions of Key Players - ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, and BP - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Industrial Lubricants Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global industrial lubricants market is projected to witness a CAGR of 2.67% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of US$71.413 billion by 2023, increasing from US$60.964 billion in 2017.

Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, increase in process-automation in manufacturing units, rising demand for automobiles and increased trade are some of the major factors driving the global industrial lubricants market. The automation of manufacturing units leads to an increase in efficiency and productivity of machines which further increases the machinery run time resulting in a higher demand for industrial lubricants to prevent equipment failure. However, strict environmental regulation acts as a major restraint in the industrial lubricants market.

The global industrial lubricants market is competitive owing to the presence of well diversified international, regional and local players. The competitive landscape details strategies, products, and investments being done by key players in different technologies and companies to boost their market presence.

Some of the major players discussed in the report are ExxonMobil Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total, and BP Plc among others.

Segmentation

By Base oil

Bio based oil lubricants

Synthetic oil lubricants

Mineral oil lubricants

By Type

Grease

Gear Lubricants

Hydraulic lubricants

Compressor lubricants

Turbine lubricants

Metal working fluids

Others (Processing oils, Textile machinery oils)

By End User

Marine

Automotive

Industrial

Transportation

Textiles

Chemicals

Power generation

Mining

Food processing

Others

Companies Mentioned

ExxonMobil Corporation

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

Chevron Corporation

Total S.A.

BP plc

PetroChina Company Limited

Eni S.p.a

ConocoPhillips

Lukoil

Aramco

