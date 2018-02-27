Global Industrial Lubricants Market 2018-2023 with Discussions of Key Players - ExxonMobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, and BP - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
Industrial Lubricants Market - Forecasts from 2018 to 2023"
report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The global industrial lubricants market is projected to witness a CAGR
of 2.67% during the forecast period to reach the total market size of
US$71.413 billion by 2023, increasing from US$60.964 billion in 2017.
Rapid industrialization in emerging economies, increase in
process-automation in manufacturing units, rising demand for automobiles
and increased trade are some of the major factors driving the global
industrial lubricants market. The automation of manufacturing units
leads to an increase in efficiency and productivity of machines which
further increases the machinery run time resulting in a higher demand
for industrial lubricants to prevent equipment failure. However, strict
environmental regulation acts as a major restraint in the industrial
lubricants market.
The global industrial lubricants market is competitive owing to the
presence of well diversified international, regional and local players.
The competitive landscape details strategies, products, and investments
being done by key players in different technologies and companies to
boost their market presence.
Some of the major players discussed in the report are ExxonMobil
Corporation, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total, and BP Plc among others.
Segmentation
By Base oil
-
Bio based oil lubricants
-
Synthetic oil lubricants
-
Mineral oil lubricants
By Type
-
Grease
-
Gear Lubricants
-
Hydraulic lubricants
-
Compressor lubricants
-
Turbine lubricants
-
Metal working fluids
-
Others (Processing oils, Textile machinery oils)
By End User
-
Marine
-
Automotive
-
Industrial
-
Transportation
-
Textiles
-
Chemicals
-
Power generation
-
Mining
-
Food processing
-
Others
Companies Mentioned
-
ExxonMobil Corporation
-
Royal Dutch Shell Plc.
-
Chevron Corporation
-
Total S.A.
-
BP plc
-
PetroChina Company Limited
-
Eni S.p.a
-
ConocoPhillips
-
Lukoil
-
Aramco
