Global Industrial PC Market - Growth Prospects and Forecasts | Technavio

Market research firm Technavio
has announced the release of their latest report on the global
industrial PC market. This new report will provide expert market
insights for the forecast period 2018-2022.
This market study will follow up on Technavio’s previous industrial PC
research, offering an up-to-date analysis based on the impact of
prominent drivers and recent trends. The report will also provide an
in-depth understanding of the market segments along with a detailed
analysis of the competitive vendor landscape.
The upgraded research report on the industrial PC market is an integral
part of Technavio’s automation
portfolio. Technavio covers an extensive range of market research
reports on the automation market, identifying the important growth
drivers, latest trends, as well as the eminent challenges in the market.
Some of the topics include industrial automation control, industrial
sensors, building automation and control systems, gas analyzer market,
and DC motors.
Global growth opportunities
Technavio’s previous report on the global
industrial PC market projected EMEA to showcase the
highest potential in 2015 when compared to the Americas and APAC. The
rebounding of economic crisis and the presence of large industrial
sectors in this region were prominent factors driving the market. The
need for industrial PCs in association with the automation needs also
added towards the growth of the market.
In the previous report, a senior research analyst at Technavio stated,
“The high demand for interoperability of equipment that resulted in high
investment in R&D of industrial PCs will drive the market for
technically advanced products, which, in-turn, will drive the global
industrial PC market.”
Technavio’s new report on the global industrial PC market will evaluate
the key geographical regions and their behavior over the past four
years, introducing new data and observations and providing new
predictions.
Detailed analysis at your fingertips
Some of the topics that will be revisited in the new report include:
-
Top factors driving the market growth
-
Market size and growth rate through 2022
-
Market opportunities and factors impeding growth
-
Competitive landscape and market share analysis of the key players
The report on the global
industrial PC market for the period 2018-2022 is available to
order now and will be available within one week of purchase.
