Global Industrial Vibration Sensor Market - Trends, Drivers, and Challenges | Technavio

The global
industrial vibration sensor market is expected to grow at a CAGR of
above 11% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market
research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global
industrial vibration sensor market by end-user, including process
industries and discrete industries. The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
Market driver: ability to perform real-time and remote measurement
The high growth rate of smart factories will create a huge opportunity
for sensing technologies in various industries. The advantage of using
sensing technologies is that they ensure the accuracy of the
specifications and maintain consistency in production. Apart from
accuracy and consistency, sensing technologies help in ensuring the
safety of the equipment as well as the industrial environment which
leads to higher production rates, lower wastage and ensure better
quality control, and minimal downtime.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automation
research, “For industrial production and manufacturing units,
vibrating sensing technologies have become indispensable. Engineers must
pay more attention to the hazards of high-frequency and low-frequency
vibrations, where high precision is necessary. The sensors possess
characteristics such as high resolution, faster response time, higher
sensitivity, and ability to take real-time measurements.”
Market trend: developments in laser interferometry
With developments in laser interferometry, good opportunities have
emerged for vibration sensors that are used in covering a variety of
motion quantities, and different shock and sinusoidal parameters.
High-performance vibration sensors help in achieving high accuracy of
measurements. The demand for vibration and shock measurements are
increasing due to international traceability. The high demand for
sensing technology is also due to the recommendations and regulations on
industrial operations ensuring the products quality, condition, and
safety.
Market challenge: availability of other vibration measuring devices
To substitute vibrating sensors, a wide variety of vibration analysis
and monitoring equipment are available. Software that can perform
vibration analysis is also available along with sensing technologies and
other measuring devices. Some of the common devices that are available
are sensor tags, vibration recorders, vibration meters, and vibration
measurement system. Such availability of other vibration measuring
systems and software will reduce the revenue generated by industrial
vibration sensor manufacturers. Development of interferometry such as
multicomponent exciter combined with multiaxial laser interferometry is
expected to drive the global
industrial vibration sensor market in the forecast period.
Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace,
make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize
their market positions.
Some of the players in the market are:
-
ABB
-
Analog Devices
-
OMRON
-
SKF
-
TE Connectivity
