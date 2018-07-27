Log in
Global Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2011-2024, With the Market Value Expected to Exceed US$ 5.8 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

07/27/2018 | 01:53pm CEST

The "Global Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated, Brand Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Major Deals - Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global influenza vaccines market is anticipated to exceed US$ 5.8 Billion mark by 2024, and is presenting ample opportunities to the industry's players. Influenza viruses are considered as a major cause of morbidity and mortality worldwide. The vast population base together with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets, introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines market.

Regional Analysis

  • Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza vaccines capturing over 48% market share in 2017.
  • Asia is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.
  • Europe is the third largest market for influenza vaccines, followed by Latin America.
  • Australasia accounted for least share of the influenza vaccines market in 2017.
  • Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Country Wise Analysis
  • On the basis of country, United States captures majority of the influenza vaccines market.
  • Japan is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.

Brands Analysis

  • In the influenza vaccines brand sales segment, Sanofi's Fluzone holds the maximum share of the market.
  • In May 2016, the cell-based Flucelvax quadrivalent shot was approved by the FDA.
  • GSK's Fluarix/FluLaval accounts for the third highest share of the influenza vaccines market.
  • Fluad is the first and only adjuvanted seasonal influenza vaccine in the US for adults aged 65 and older.
  • In October 2016, Protein Sciences received approval from the FDA for the quadrivalent version of Flublok vaccine.
  • On August 28, 2017 - Sanofi announced that it has completed the acquisition of Protein Sciences.
  • In February 2018, SK Chemicals Co. signed a US$ 155 Million deal to license cell culture technology to Sanofi Pasteur Inc. for development of a universal influenza vaccine.

Companies Mentioned

  • bioCSL
  • GSK
  • Novartis
  • Protein Sciences
  • Sanofi Pasteur
  • Seqirus

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecast

3. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Share Analysis and Forecast

4. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region

5. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country Wise Distribution

6. Global - Influenza Vaccines Brand Sales and Forecast

7. Influenza Vaccines Market - Major Deals

8. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Driving Factors

9. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Challenges

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/nqsxs8/global_influenza?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
