Global Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis, Trends & Forecasts 2011-2024, With the Market Value Expected to Exceed US$ 5.8 Billion by 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The global influenza vaccines market is anticipated to exceed US$ 5.8
Billion mark by 2024, and is presenting ample opportunities to the
industry's players. Influenza viruses are considered as a major cause of
morbidity and mortality worldwide. The vast population base together
with significantly low vaccination coverage in emerging markets,
introduction of new vaccines, rising government support for immunization
and growing awareness of the value of influenza vaccine in preventing
disease are the prominent factors that will drive the influenza vaccines
market.
Regional Analysis
-
Geographically, North America is the largest market for influenza
vaccines capturing over 48% market share in 2017.
-
Asia is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.
-
Europe is the third largest market for influenza vaccines, followed by
Latin America.
-
Australasia accounted for least share of the influenza vaccines market
in 2017.
-
Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Country Wise Analysis
-
On the basis of country, United States captures majority of the
influenza vaccines market.
-
Japan is the second largest market for influenza vaccines.
Brands Analysis
-
In the influenza vaccines brand sales segment, Sanofi's Fluzone holds
the maximum share of the market.
-
In May 2016, the cell-based Flucelvax quadrivalent shot was approved
by the FDA.
-
GSK's Fluarix/FluLaval accounts for the third highest share of the
influenza vaccines market.
-
Fluad is the first and only adjuvanted seasonal influenza vaccine in
the US for adults aged 65 and older.
-
In October 2016, Protein Sciences received approval from the FDA for
the quadrivalent version of Flublok vaccine.
-
On August 28, 2017 - Sanofi announced that it has completed the
acquisition of Protein Sciences.
-
In February 2018, SK Chemicals Co. signed a US$ 155 Million deal to
license cell culture technology to Sanofi Pasteur Inc. for development
of a universal influenza vaccine.
Companies Mentioned
-
bioCSL
-
GSK
-
Novartis
-
Protein Sciences
-
Sanofi Pasteur
-
Seqirus
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Analysis and Forecast
3. Global - Influenza Vaccines Market Share Analysis and Forecast
4. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - By Region
5. Influenza Vaccines Market, Persons Vaccinated and Forecast - Country
Wise Distribution
6. Global - Influenza Vaccines Brand Sales and Forecast
7. Influenza Vaccines Market - Major Deals
8. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Driving Factors
9. Global Influenza Vaccines Market - Challenges
