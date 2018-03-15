Global Innovation Exchange : Brings More Effective Fundraising for Social Entrepreneurs

WASHINGTON, March 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Global Innovation Exchange (GIE) announced the launch of their refreshed public good, technology platform that delivers on their mission to accelerate innovation in developing countries.

Through the platform, anyone can:

Quickly access data for close to 6,000 development innovations, including their past funding history and other milestones. Browse through more than USD$250 million in cumulative funding opportunities for development innovations. See the funded or supported innovations for organizations such as the U.S. Agency of International Development, the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade, the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and more.

Social entrepreneurs shared in surveys and interviews with Global Innovation Exchange that fundraising is an incredibly painful process for them regardless of the stage, sector or geography of their development innovation. GIE addresses this pain point and helps them fundraise more effectively. Through GIE, they can develop their fundraising strategy, build a pipeline of new opportunities for their innovation and get on funder's radar with digital pitch decks or innovation profiles. Close to 70 percent of social entrepreneurs who have used GIE report that they found at least one funding opportunity that was a good fit for their innovation.

"I am excited that Global Innovation Exchange taps into the power of digital technology and data to build an innovation ecosystem that transcends borders — an innovation from Asia-Pacific can be connected to a donor from the UK," says Dr. Sarah Pearson, Chief Innovation Officer for Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Investors, funders, implementers, practitioners or journalists can use the platform as a research tool to learn about innovations in their geography or sector and identify trends, gaps and opportunities to help them in their mission to support innovations.

This is a unique effort to bring business intelligence akin to the private sector to global development that is needed to avoid duplication, scale promising innovations, multiply the return-on-investments in developing countries and have a bigger impact in solving the world's toughest problem.

To learn more visit go.globalinnovationexchange.org.

About Global Innovation Exchange

Global Innovation Exchange (GIE) is a tech platform that aims to accelerate innovation in developing countries. GIE is supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Australian Department of Foreign Assistance and Trade (Australian Aid), the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and managed by Results for Development.

