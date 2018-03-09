Global Instrument Cluster Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Instrument
Cluster Market by Application (Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, and
Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial, Two-wheeler,
Agriculture, Off-highway), Technology (Analog, Hybrid, Digital), and
Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's
offering.
The instrument cluster market is estimated to be worth USD 9.02 Billion
in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2023, growing at a
CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.
The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing vehicle
production worldwide, stringent government regulations for vehicle and
passenger safety across the globe, and increasing demand for instrument
clusters from the APAC region due to the increase in sales of
two-wheelers.
APAC is expected to dominate the instrument cluster market. APAC is the
leading region for sales of different types of vehicles, including
passenger cars, two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, and off-highway
vehicles. APAC is expected to provide ample of opportunities for the
instrument cluster market in the coming years for different types of
vehicles. For two-wheelers, the major demand is driven by China and
India. China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the
growth of the instrument cluster market in APAC between 2018 and 2023.
Key players in this market include Continental (Germany), DENSO (Japan),
Visteon (US), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Aptiv (UK),
Calsonic Kansei (Japan), Pricol (India), Robert Bosch (Germany), and
Yazaki (Japan).
Market Dynamics
Drivers
-
Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide
-
Stringent Government Regulations for Vehicle and Passenger Safety
Across the Globe
-
Increasing Demand for Instrument Clusters From the APAC Region Due to
the Increase in Two-Wheeler Sales
Restraints
-
Rise in Price of Instrument Clusters as Features Become Advanced
Opportunities
-
Rising Demand for Digital Instrument Clusters Across the World
-
Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles
Challenges
-
Software Integration Challenges for Digital Instrument Clusters
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Instrument Cluster Market, by Application
7 Instrument Cluster Market, by Vehicle Type
8 Instrument Cluster Market, by Technology
9 Geographic Analysis
10 Competitive Landscape
11 Company Profiles
-
Alpine Electronics
-
Aptiv
-
Calsonic Kansei
-
Continental
-
Cypress Semiconductor
-
Denso
-
Dongfeng Electronic Technology
-
JP Minda
-
Luxoft
-
Magneti Marelli
-
Mini Meters Manufacturing
-
Nippon Seiki
-
Nvidia
-
Panasonic Automotive
-
Parker Hannifin
-
Pricol
-
Robert Bosch
-
Stoneridge
-
Visteon
-
Yazaki
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmcnpj/global_instrument?w=4
View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005342/en/