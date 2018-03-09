Log in
Global Instrument Cluster Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

03/09/2018 | 02:06pm CET

The "Instrument Cluster Market by Application (Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial, Two-wheeler, Agriculture, Off-highway), Technology (Analog, Hybrid, Digital), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The instrument cluster market is estimated to be worth USD 9.02 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing vehicle production worldwide, stringent government regulations for vehicle and passenger safety across the globe, and increasing demand for instrument clusters from the APAC region due to the increase in sales of two-wheelers.

APAC is expected to dominate the instrument cluster market. APAC is the leading region for sales of different types of vehicles, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. APAC is expected to provide ample of opportunities for the instrument cluster market in the coming years for different types of vehicles. For two-wheelers, the major demand is driven by China and India. China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the instrument cluster market in APAC between 2018 and 2023.

Key players in this market include Continental (Germany), DENSO (Japan), Visteon (US), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Aptiv (UK), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), Pricol (India), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Yazaki (Japan).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide
  • Stringent Government Regulations for Vehicle and Passenger Safety Across the Globe
  • Increasing Demand for Instrument Clusters From the APAC Region Due to the Increase in Two-Wheeler Sales

Restraints

  • Rise in Price of Instrument Clusters as Features Become Advanced

Opportunities

  • Rising Demand for Digital Instrument Clusters Across the World
  • Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

Challenges

  • Software Integration Challenges for Digital Instrument Clusters

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Instrument Cluster Market, by Application

7 Instrument Cluster Market, by Vehicle Type

8 Instrument Cluster Market, by Technology

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

  • Alpine Electronics
  • Aptiv
  • Calsonic Kansei
  • Continental
  • Cypress Semiconductor
  • Denso
  • Dongfeng Electronic Technology
  • JP Minda
  • Luxoft
  • Magneti Marelli
  • Mini Meters Manufacturing
  • Nippon Seiki
  • Nvidia
  • Panasonic Automotive
  • Parker Hannifin
  • Pricol
  • Robert Bosch
  • Stoneridge
  • Visteon
  • Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmcnpj/global_instrument?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
