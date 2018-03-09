Global Instrument Cluster Market Report 2018-2023 - Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide is Driving the Market - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Instrument Cluster Market by Application (Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Commercial, Two-wheeler, Agriculture, Off-highway), Technology (Analog, Hybrid, Digital), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The instrument cluster market is estimated to be worth USD 9.02 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.72 Billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% between 2018 and 2023.

The growth of this market can be attributed to the increasing vehicle production worldwide, stringent government regulations for vehicle and passenger safety across the globe, and increasing demand for instrument clusters from the APAC region due to the increase in sales of two-wheelers.

APAC is expected to dominate the instrument cluster market. APAC is the leading region for sales of different types of vehicles, including passenger cars, two-wheelers, agriculture vehicles, and off-highway vehicles. APAC is expected to provide ample of opportunities for the instrument cluster market in the coming years for different types of vehicles. For two-wheelers, the major demand is driven by China and India. China and India are expected to be the major contributors to the growth of the instrument cluster market in APAC between 2018 and 2023.

Key players in this market include Continental (Germany), DENSO (Japan), Visteon (US), Nippon Seiki (Japan), Magneti Marelli (Italy), Aptiv (UK), Calsonic Kansei (Japan), Pricol (India), Robert Bosch (Germany), and Yazaki (Japan).

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing Vehicle Production Worldwide

Stringent Government Regulations for Vehicle and Passenger Safety Across the Globe

Increasing Demand for Instrument Clusters From the APAC Region Due to the Increase in Two-Wheeler Sales

Restraints

Rise in Price of Instrument Clusters as Features Become Advanced

Opportunities

Rising Demand for Digital Instrument Clusters Across the World

Increasing Demand for Luxury Vehicles

Challenges

Software Integration Challenges for Digital Instrument Clusters

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Instrument Cluster Market, by Application

7 Instrument Cluster Market, by Vehicle Type

8 Instrument Cluster Market, by Technology

9 Geographic Analysis

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profiles

Alpine Electronics

Aptiv

Calsonic Kansei

Continental

Cypress Semiconductor

Denso

Dongfeng Electronic Technology

JP Minda

Luxoft

Magneti Marelli

Mini Meters Manufacturing

Nippon Seiki

Nvidia

Panasonic Automotive

Parker Hannifin

Pricol

Robert Bosch

Stoneridge

Visteon

Yazaki

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lmcnpj/global_instrument?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180309005342/en/