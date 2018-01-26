Global Insurance Providers Market Briefing 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insurance
Global insurance providers market briefing report covers market
characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns,
competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this
market.
The insurance providers industry comprises establishments engaged in
underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) annuities and
insurance policies. Insurance Providers invest premiums to build up a
portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. Direct
insurance providers are entities that are engaged in primary
underwriting and assuming the risk of annuities and insurance policies.
Reinsurance providers are companies that are engaged in assuming all or
part of the risk associated with an existing insurance policy or set of
policies, originally underwritten by another insurance carrier (direct
insurance carrier).
Asia Pacific was the largest region in the insurance providers market in
2017, accounting for around 34% market share. Western Europe was the
second largest region accounting for around 31% market share. Supporting
factors are insurance penetration rate, strong distribution network and
wide range of product portfolio. Africa was the smallest region
accounting for around 1% market share.
The demand for cyber insurance is growing rapidly among small and large
enterprises. for example, according to Capgemini, the global financial
impact due to cybercrimes was approximately $575 billion in 2015 to
capitalize on this growing trend, insurers are offering value-added
services which can be used by businesses to prevent cyber-attacks. Cyber
insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information
technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business
interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure
liability, cyber-crime and physical asset damage.
Scope:
-
Markets Covered: Direct Life Insurance Providers,
Direct Health and Medical Insurance Providers, Direct Property and
Casualty Insurance Providers
-
Time Series: Five years historic and forecast.
-
Data: Market value in $ billions.
-
Data Segmentations: Regional breakdowns, market share
of competitors, key sub segments.
-
Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis
throughout the report is sourced using end notes.
Companies Mentioned
-
AXA
-
Assicurazioni Generali
-
Ping An Insurance
-
Prudential plc
-
China Life Insurance
-
Japan Post Group
-
Berkshire Hathaway
-
MetLife
-
State Farm Insurance Cos
