Global Insurance Providers Market Briefing 2018-2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Insurance Providers Market Global Briefing 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global insurance providers market briefing report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market.

The insurance providers industry comprises establishments engaged in underwriting (assuming the risk and assigning premiums) annuities and insurance policies. Insurance Providers invest premiums to build up a portfolio of financial assets to be used against future claims. Direct insurance providers are entities that are engaged in primary underwriting and assuming the risk of annuities and insurance policies. Reinsurance providers are companies that are engaged in assuming all or part of the risk associated with an existing insurance policy or set of policies, originally underwritten by another insurance carrier (direct insurance carrier).

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the insurance providers market in 2017, accounting for around 34% market share. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for around 31% market share. Supporting factors are insurance penetration rate, strong distribution network and wide range of product portfolio. Africa was the smallest region accounting for around 1% market share.

The demand for cyber insurance is growing rapidly among small and large enterprises. for example, according to Capgemini, the global financial impact due to cybercrimes was approximately $575 billion in 2015 to capitalize on this growing trend, insurers are offering value-added services which can be used by businesses to prevent cyber-attacks. Cyber insurance covers internet-based risks and risks related to information technology infrastructure. It also covers property theft, business interruption, software and data loss, cyber extortion, network failure liability, cyber-crime and physical asset damage.

Markets Covered: Direct Life Insurance Providers, Direct Health and Medical Insurance Providers, Direct Property and Casualty Insurance Providers

