Global Intelligent Remote Terminal Unit Market 2018-2022| Growing Need for Grid Modernization Via Smart Grids to Boost Demand| Technavio

Technavio
analysts forecast the global intelligent remote terminal unit market to
grow at a CAGR of nearly 8% during the forecast period, according
to their latest market research report.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005733/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global intelligent remote terminal unit market from 2018-2022.
The growing adoption of renewables in power generation is one of the
major trends being witnessed in the global
intelligent remote terminal unit market 2018-2022. Renewable
energy sources have attracted a great deal of interest over the past few
years, owing to the increasing awareness about the environment and
regulatory policies supporting renewable energy. While hydropower
continues to be a favorable renewable energy resource, solar and wind
energy are some of the fastest growing renewable energy sources
attracting high investments in several countries.
This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time
only: View
market snapshot before purchasing
According to Technavio analysts, one of the key factors contributing to
the growth of the global intelligent remote terminal unit market is the
growing need for grid modernization via smart grids:
Global intelligent remote terminal unit market:
Growing need for grid modernization via smart grids
A smart grid provides two-way communication between a power utility and
its customers using the information and communication technology. A
SCADA system forms an integral part of a smart grid, as it provides the
utility company the ability to remotely monitor and control network
devices to achieve reliability. Real-time data are collected in smart
grids with the help of sensors. The data are then sent to the control
station through RTUs in a format that is transmittable. With the help of
algorithms, the data are analyzed for making automated decisions in
real-time.
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on smart grid,
“Power consumption has been growing at a rapid pace due to the increased
demand from industries, combined with the rise in population. This has
led to a demand-supply mismatch, causing frequent power outages.
Additionally, as the solar and wind are variable power generation
sources, they do not generate reliable power, owing to which, managing
these power generation sources is difficult.”
Global intelligent remote terminal unit market:
Segmentation analysis
The global intelligent remote terminal unit market research report
provides market segmentation by end-user (oil and gas, power, chemical
and petrochemical, and W&WW) and by region (the Americas, EMEA, and
APAC). It also provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors
influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and
industry-specific challenges.
The oil and gas segment held the largest market share in 2017,
accounting for nearly 33% of the market. This end-user segment is
expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.
EMEA led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 43% of the
market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to
decrease during 2018-2022.
Looking for more information on this market? Request
a free sample report
Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple
sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers,
challenges, trends, and more.
Some of the key topics covered in the report include:
Market Landscape
-
Market ecosystem
-
Market characteristics
-
Market segmentation analysis
Market Sizing
-
Market sizing
-
Market size and forecast
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation
Geographical Segmentation
-
Regional comparison
-
Key leading countries
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
-
Vendors covered
-
Vendor classification
-
Market positioning of vendors
-
Competitive scenario
About Technavio
Technavio
is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their
research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides
actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and
develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.
With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists
of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies,
spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises
of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This
growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage,
extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify
opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their
competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team
at [email protected].
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180802005733/en/