Global Intimate Apparel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 7.09% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Intimate Apparel Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The analysts forecast the Global Intimate Apparel Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.

Intimate apparel products are worn under the outer apparel and are generally segmented into upper innerwear, lower innerwear, sleepwear and loungewear, thermal wear, and others. These products aid in shaping the body, providing concealment or support for some body parts, while keeping the outer apparel from being soiled or damaged by bodily excretions and minimizing the friction of the outer apparel against the skin.

The rising trend of athleisure in the intimate apparel industry will be a key trend driving the market growth. Athleisure consists of clothing designed for athletic activities or workouts that can be worn at workplaces and for social or casual occasions. Manufacturers in the market are focusing on expanding their businesses from traditional to versatile and fashionable innerwear, such as sports bras.

The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-consciousness customers, especially women will drive the market growth. Several players are developing and offering innovative intimate apparel to cater to the working women's requirements. These products are available in different varieties, colors, and designs.

The report states that the fewer barriers to new entrants leading to intense competition among key brands will impact the market growth. The market is witnessing the entry of several new entrants that are selling luxury lingerie at low prices through e-retailing. The presence of numerous players intensifies the competition while resulting in price wars.

Companies Mentioned

AEO Management

Berkshire Hathaway

Hanesbrands

jcp Media

Jockey International

L Brands

PVH

Key Topics Covered:

01. Executive Summary

02. Scope Of The Report

03. Research Methodology

04. Market Landscape

05. Market Sizing

06. Five Forces Analysis

07. Pestle Analysis

08. Market Segmentation By Product

09. Customer Landscape

10. Market Segmentation By Gender

11. Market Segmentation By Organized Retail Distribution Channel

12. Regional Landscape

13. Decision Framework

14. Drivers And Challenges

15. Market Trends

16. Competitor Landscape

17. Competitor Analysis

18. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f2tdj3/global_intimate?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180807005421/en/