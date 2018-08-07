Global Intimate Apparel Market Analysis & Forecasts 2018-2022, With an Expected CAGR of 7.09% - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global
The analysts forecast the Global Intimate Apparel Market to grow at a
CAGR of 7.09% during the period 2018-2022.
Intimate apparel products are worn under the outer apparel and are
generally segmented into upper innerwear, lower innerwear, sleepwear and
loungewear, thermal wear, and others. These products aid in shaping the
body, providing concealment or support for some body parts, while
keeping the outer apparel from being soiled or damaged by bodily
excretions and minimizing the friction of the outer apparel against the
skin.
The rising trend of athleisure in the intimate apparel industry will be
a key trend driving the market growth. Athleisure consists of clothing
designed for athletic activities or workouts that can be worn at
workplaces and for social or casual occasions. Manufacturers in the
market are focusing on expanding their businesses from traditional to
versatile and fashionable innerwear, such as sports bras.
The preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among
fashion-consciousness customers, especially women will drive the market
growth. Several players are developing and offering innovative intimate
apparel to cater to the working women's requirements. These products are
available in different varieties, colors, and designs.
The report states that the fewer barriers to new entrants leading to
intense competition among key brands will impact the market growth. The
market is witnessing the entry of several new entrants that are selling
luxury lingerie at low prices through e-retailing. The presence of
numerous players intensifies the competition while resulting in price
wars.
