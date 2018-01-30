Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2018-2022 with 3M, 3Shape, Align Technology, and Dentsply Sirona Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Global intraoral scanners market to grow at a CAGR of 13.38% during the period 2018-2022.

One trend in the market is consistent technological advances. The technological advances in dentistry, over the years, have improved the outcomes of conventional oral therapeutic care. Digitization in the field of dentistry has also seen advances in the recent years. The introduction of digital radiography in dentistry has primary advantages, which include ease of storage and organization, lower radiation, significant time reduction, and image enhancements for quick and improved viewing.

One driver in the market is increasing accuracy and productivity of intraoral scanners with advanced technologies. Digitization has led to a rapid evolution of dentistry. The developments in technology and advanced materials have led to the introduction of robotic and highly aesthetic prostheses. Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are shifting toward digital processes, which ensure more precise restorative outcomes and highly effective patient treatment. This digitization is also making the communication between dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients faster. It is helping in reducing the overall time required for dental procedures.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost burden.

Key Vendors

3M

3Shape

ALIGN Technology

Dentsply Sirona

Other Prominent Vendors

Carestream Health

Condor

Dental Wings

Glidewell Laboratories

Hint-Els GmbH Griesheim

Ormco Corporation

PLANMECA USA

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope of the Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market Landscape

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation by Technology

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Market Segmentation by End-User

Part 11: Regional Landscape

Part 12: Decision Framework

Part 13: Drivers and Challenges

Part 14: Market Trends

Part 15: Vendor Landscape

Part 16: Vendor Analysis

