Global Intraoral Scanners Market 2018-2022 with 3M, 3Shape, Align Technology, and Dentsply Sirona Dominating - ResearchAndMarkets.com

One trend in the market is consistent technological advances. The
technological advances in dentistry, over the years, have improved the
outcomes of conventional oral therapeutic care. Digitization in the
field of dentistry has also seen advances in the recent years. The
introduction of digital radiography in dentistry has primary advantages,
which include ease of storage and organization, lower radiation,
significant time reduction, and image enhancements for quick and
improved viewing.
One driver in the market is increasing accuracy and productivity of
intraoral scanners with advanced technologies. Digitization has led to a
rapid evolution of dentistry. The developments in technology and
advanced materials have led to the introduction of robotic and highly
aesthetic prostheses. Dentists, laboratory technicians, and patients are
shifting toward digital processes, which ensure more precise restorative
outcomes and highly effective patient treatment. This digitization is
also making the communication between dentists, laboratory technicians,
and patients faster. It is helping in reducing the overall time required
for dental procedures.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high cost
burden.
Key Vendors
-
3M
-
3Shape
-
ALIGN Technology
-
Dentsply Sirona
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Carestream Health
-
Condor
-
Dental Wings
-
Glidewell Laboratories
-
Hint-Els GmbH Griesheim
-
Ormco Corporation
-
PLANMECA USA
