Global Investors Cautious Ahead of U.S. Inflation Reading

By Kenan Machado

Investors in Asia-Pacific stock markets were cautious ahead of the latest U.S. reading on inflation, which is likely to give some idea about whether the Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of interest-rate increases.

Recent U.S. inflation reports have been sources of volatility as investors try to predict the Fed's trajectory.

"It was only one month ago a surprise inflation print sent the market into a tailspin," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia at currency broker Oanda.

Strong numbers this time could prompt the Fed to take a firmer stance against inflation, though if they're just slightly positive they will feed into a positive take on the economy and for markets, said David Gaud, chief investment officer for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management.

After three straight sessions of gains for many stock markets in Asia, shares were mostly down Tuesday. In China, benchmarks in Shanghai and Shenzhen were both down about 0.2% after news that the country plans to merge its banking and insurance regulators. Beijing has previously tightened the screws on stock-market investing by companies in these two sectors.

Australia's ASX 200 led regional declines, falling 0.6% on weakness in major mining and oil stocks. Both Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals were down than 2%, while oil companies Santos, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search were all off by about 0.7%. Commodity prices were lower with oil futures down 0.3%. In Hong Kong, Chinese oil explorer and producer Cnooc was down 2.4%.

New Zealand stocks traded higher throughout the day with the NZX 50 ending at a second-straight record close.

Japanese stocks edged up 0.1%, with gains in the yen easing a touch as investors took a largely sanguine view of continuing calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Taro Aso over his ministry's involvement in altering documents in a controversial land sale. The buyer of the land was a private-school operator allegedly tied to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.

Tech stocks had a mixed run despite the Nasdaq's record close overnight, its second in a row. Samsung Electronics was up 2.5% in Seoul, but Tencent in Hong Kong was off 0.4%. The latter weighed on the benchmark Hang Seng, last down 0.2%.

Taiwan's Taiex benchmark gained 0.5%, buoyed by gains of more than 1% in Apple suppliers Largan Precision, Hon Hai Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor.

"For a number of tech companies, the momentum is still there," said Pictet Wealth Management's Mr. Gaud. Particularly in China, names in the mobile-internet space remain favored. "Overall in our strategies, we have maintained full exposure to those sectors."

Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]