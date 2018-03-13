Log in
Global Investors Less Cautious Ahead of U.S. Inflation Reading

03/13/2018 | 08:14am CET

By Kenan Machado

Investors in Asia-Pacific stock markets began shaking off their earlier caution ahead of the latest U.S. reading on inflation, which is likely to give some idea about whether the Federal Reserve will accelerate its pace of interest-rate increases.

Shares across the region started to eke out gains in the afternoon or pare losses after a subdued start, following overnight falls in heavyweight U.S. industrials.

Recent U.S. inflation reports have been sources of volatility as investors try to predict the Fed's trajectory.

"It was only one month ago a surprise inflation print sent the market into a tailspin," said Stephen Innes, head of trading for Asia at currency broker Oanda.

Strong numbers this time could prompt the Fed to take a firmer stance against inflation, though if they are just slightly positive they will feed into a positive take on the economy and for markets, said David Gaud, chief investment officer for Asia at Pictet Wealth Management.

Japanese stocks closed up 0.6%, after posting losses most of the morning. Gains in the yen eased a touch as investors took a largely sanguine view of continuing calls for the resignation of Finance Minister Taro Aso over his ministry's involvement in altering documents in a controversial land sale. The buyer of the land was a private-school operator allegedly tied to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's wife.

Tech stocks logged gains after Nasdaq's record close overnight, its second in a row. Samsung Electronics was up 2.5% in Seoul, helping push up the Kospi 0.2%, while Taiwan's Taiex benchmark gained 0.9%, buoyed by gains of 2% or more for Apple suppliers Largan Precision and Taiwan Semiconductor.

Tencent was up a fraction after earlier falls, helping limit losses on the Hang Seng Index in Hong Kong.

"For a number of tech companies, the momentum is still there," said Pictet Wealth Management's Mr. Gaud. Particularly in China, names in the mobile-internet space remain favored. "Overall in our strategies, we have maintained full exposure to those sectors."

On mainland China, Shanghai stocks were down 0.3% after news the country plans to merge its banking and insurance regulators. Beijing has previously tightened the screws on stock-market investing by companies in these two sectors. Stocks in Shenzhen were largely flat after regaining ground from a weak start.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 led regional declines, falling 0.4% on weakness in major mining and oil stocks. BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto were down 0.8% and 2.0% respectively, while Woodside fell 0.3% after Monday's fresh drop in oil prices. Banks also took a hit from the start of an inquiry into financial industry misconduct.

Commodity prices were lower, with oil futures down 0.3%. In Hong Kong, Chinese oil explorer and producer Cnooc was down 2.4%.

New Zealand stocks traded higher throughout the day with the NZX 50 ending at a second-straight record close.

S&P futures were up 0.05%, suggesting a muted start also for U.S. stocks.

Write to Kenan Machado at [email protected]

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HANG SENG -0.12% 31545.92 Real-time Quote.3.45%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.15% 2489.06 Real-time Quote.-0.35%
S&P/ASX 200 -0.36% 5974.7 Real-time Quote.-1.68%
