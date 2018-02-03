Global Isobutene Market - Growing Demand for Rubber From Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

The global
isobutene market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 4%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
The report categorizes the global isobutene market by application
(automotive, aerospace, antioxidants, pharmaceuticals, and others) and
product (methyl tert-butyl ether and ethyl tert-butyl ether). The report
also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of
detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as
APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.
Market driver: growing demand for rubber from automotive industry
The production of various synthetic chemical products is done using
high-purity isobutene or isobutylene. Isobutylene is significantly used
in the production of synthetic rubber, butyl rubber, and
isobutylene-isoprene rubber (IIR). Copolymerization of isobutylene with
small amounts of isoprene yields butyl rubber. In the automotive
industry, the demand for butyl rubber in tire manufacturing is growing
at a steady rate due to its excellent chemical and mechanical properties
such as high vibration damping capabilities and low permeability to air
and moisture.
“With a booming automotive industry, tire production has increased
exponentially in developing countries like India and China. With the
ever-growing need for tires in automotive vehicles by original equipment
manufacturers and the aftermarket, the demand for rubber will increase,
which, in turn, will drive the isobutene market during the forecast
period,” says a senior analyst from Technavio for specialty
chemicals research.
Market trend: increasing R&D and M&A activities
With the increasing consumption of isobutene in various end-user
applications, the expenditure on R&D activities, coupled with M&A, has
increased significantly. In addition, key players are investing
extensively for the expansion of their production capacities. For
instance, Evonik Industries, a specialty chemicals company, has expanded
its business into manufacturing several C4 products. With its new
isobutene facility in Belgium, the company will be able to produce
110,000 tons of isobutene per year, almost tripling its production
capacity. The company can become one of the leading suppliers of
isobutene in Europe. Similarly, in 2017, Global Bioenergies acquired
Syngip, a Dutch-based startup company. This acquisition has helped
Global Bioenergies to develop third-generation isobutene using gaseous
carbon sources such as carbon dioxide and carbon monoxide.
Market challenge: hazardous effects of isobutene derivatives
Although isobutene derivatives are used in automotive, aerospace,
pharmaceuticals, and other sectors, they have been known to have mildly
hazardous effects on the environment. With rising concerns about harmful
emissions from automobiles, the use of octane boosters or octane
enhancers is continuously increasing. MTBE, a derivative product of
isobutene, when used as an octane enhancer often goes into the
groundwater, resulting in the contamination of drinking water. Due to
these toxic effects of MTBE, the US has banned its use as a fuel
additive in gasoline. The US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
checks the MTBE levels regularly in public water systems.
Some of the major contributors in the global
isobutene market:
-
BASF
-
Evonik
-
Global Bioenergies
-
LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
-
TPC Group
-
YEOCHUN NCC
