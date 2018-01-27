Global Isocyanate Market - Trends, Drivers, Challenges, and Vendor Analysis - Technavio

The global
isocyanate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 7%
during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio.
This press release features multimedia.
http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180127005005/en/
Technavio has published a new market research report on the global isocyanate market 2018-2022 under their chemicals and materials library.
The report categorizes the global
isocyanate market by product type (MDI, TDI, and aliphatic), by
application (rigid foams, flexible foams, paints and coatings, and
elastomers), and by end-user (construction industry, automotive
industry, and electronics industry). The report also determines the
geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and
impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and
EMEA.
Market driver: rising demand for PU from the automotive industry
The increased consumption of PU as a material in automotive seating is
fueling the demand for isocyanate. The primarily used raw materials in
the production of PU are TDI and MDI. It has been noticed that the
applications of PUs have increased in the past few years. Applications
such as coatings and bed liners, boat floors and tire covers, and body
parts and instrumental panels use PUs. In automobiles, due to the use of
water-based PU and reduced emissions, PU solutions are helpful for the
formation of lighter-weight parts, shorter production duration, lower
cost, higher quality, and fewer volatile organic compounds (VOC).
According to a senior analyst at Technavio for olefins
research, “Due to its enhanced properties, which include
sustainable cushioning, shock absorbing, and insulating properties, the
demand for PU foams in modern vehicles is also increasing. It can be
further customized to achieve the required size of automotive seating,
thereby reducing the cost and waste and help minimize the environmental
impact. Properties such as high resistance to bleach, aging, alkalis,
abrasion, sunlight, and acids are demonstrated by the flexible foams in
which isocyanate is used. The consumption of isocyanate is expected to
increase due to the increasing demand for PU.”
Market trend: production of high-efficiency bio-based isocyanate
Isocyanate types such as TDI, MDI, and HDI are used to form polymers
such as polyurethane. These polymers are used to make foam padding for
mattresses and seat cushions, gaskets and seals, adhesives, paints, and
surface coatings and sealants. The National Institute for Occupational
Safety and Health (NIOSH) consideres TDI to be a carcinogen. The
workforce needs to use the engineering controls, personal protective
equipment, and good hygiene practices as they are exposed to the liquid
resin and isocyanate ingredients regularly and for longer durations
during the production of PU polymers. TDI is highly reactive in nature,
similar to HDI. HDI-based coatings are used in the production of
automobiles, aircraft, flooring, furniture, and safety equipment.
Market challenge: fluctuation is the price of raw material
The fluctuation in the price of crude oil or natural gas drives the
global isocyanate market. TDI (key product type of isocyanate) are
produced by using chemical compounds, such as propylene and benzene. Any
fluctuation in the price of these essential raw materials poses as a
challenge to manufacturers to set prices for the products manufactured
by them as it directly influences the price of isocyanate. A continuous
fluctuation in the price of crude oil has been observed since 2000.
Some of the major contributors in the global isocyanate market are:
-
Asahi Kasei Corporation
-
BASF
-
Covestro
-
DowDuPont
-
Evonik
-
Wanhua Chemical Group
The global
isocyanate market is fragmented with new vendors looking to
capture the market share. Through innovation, quality, and price,
players are trying to compete in the market. The competition is expected
to intensify with players investing heavily in R&D activities. The
market players are expected to increase their global footprint with
mergers and acquisitions and collaboration with various regional or
local players in the market.
